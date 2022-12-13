As the trade market heats up as the NBA’s Dec. 15 moratorium nears, allowing players who signed new contracts this league year to be traded, the Knicks are expected to be active on the trade market. During this cycle, they’re on the other side of the Cam Reddish sweepstakes. Before the 2022 trade deadline, New York forwarded a first-rounder belonging to the Charlotte Hornets and 2018 draft bust Kevin Knox, to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Reddish. The highly-touted wing, who was once voted on by his fellow draft peers as the best player in his class five years down the line by his draft peers has never had the breakthrough his fans have been waiting for.

