Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Deadspin
NBA answers G.O.A.T. debate by picking MJ over LeBron for MVP trophy’s namesake
LeBron James’ fans must simply concede. The charade is over. That flimsy argument is washed. James isn’t the G.O.A.T. And who said so? Who settled this long-running barbershop debate? Well, the NBA, itself. This week, the league announced it was naming some of its most prestigious awards after...
Deadspin
Could the Knicks already unload Cam Reddish after recently acquiring him?
As the trade market heats up as the NBA’s Dec. 15 moratorium nears, allowing players who signed new contracts this league year to be traded, the Knicks are expected to be active on the trade market. During this cycle, they’re on the other side of the Cam Reddish sweepstakes. Before the 2022 trade deadline, New York forwarded a first-rounder belonging to the Charlotte Hornets and 2018 draft bust Kevin Knox, to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Reddish. The highly-touted wing, who was once voted on by his fellow draft peers as the best player in his class five years down the line by his draft peers has never had the breakthrough his fans have been waiting for.
Deadspin
Finally, the Warriors know how it feels to have the rug pulled out
It’ll be OK. It’ll be OK. It’ll be OK. At least that’s what Golden State Warriors fans are telling themselves this season. Currently sitting at 14-15, Steph Curry and Co. are 10th in the West, right on the bubble for a play-in game. Even after Draymond...
Deadspin
Alexander Ovechkin, the 'GR8 One'
Alexander Ovechkin is the best pure goal-scorer in NHL history. That’s not up for debate. The longtime Washington Capital hasn’t been hockey’s best player for years, but his ability to put the puck in the back of the net is nearly as good as it was 15 years ago when he scored 65 goals during the 2007-08 season. The Great 8’s next goal will tie him for second place all-time with Gordie Howe at 801 career goals. Then starts the long journey to Wayne Gretzky.
Deadspin
Let’s not pretend that Chris Beard’s felony family violence charge will end his coaching career
Chris Beard’s coaching career will end when he wants it to, not when someone else decides it for him. Because in America, allegedly biting and strangling a woman in your home isn’t enough to keep a good coach off the sidelines. “He just snapped on me and became...
Deadspin
The Big Lead’s ‘2022 Sports Media Awards’ were given to a bunch of white dudes
The same people keep picking the same people because they only surround themselves with the same people. No, this isn’t a column about the lack of diversity when it comes to the NFL and how owners love to hire mediocre white coaches who they’re “comfortable with” instead of tapping into a pipeline of overqualified Black candidates. This is about how the lack of diversity in sports media follows the same recipe.
