2nd day of Florida special session to tackle faltering insurance market sees opposition by Democratic senators but moves along to House

​Hopefully you enjoyed the rather perfect weather last weekend, which was filled with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions, because clouds and showers will dominate this weekend’s weather in South Florida. By no means will it be a washout but many people will have to contend with the occasional rain shower. That’s due to a front that passed through the area yesterday and has since stalled just to our south. Given the weakness of the front, moisture has been trapped across the southern end of the Florida Peninsula ahead of an area of low pressure that will move through Saturday night from the Gulf of Mexico.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO