2nd day of Florida special session to tackle faltering insurance market sees opposition by Democratic senators but moves along to House

WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill aimed at toll road relief
(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill aimed at road relief. The bill gives Floridians who use toll roads a 50% rebate if they reach a certain amount of transactions each month. “We finally got folks, particularly in Southern Florida, that spend more in tolls in a month...
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified, giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Clouds and Showers Hang Around this Weekend
Hopefully you enjoyed the rather perfect weather last weekend, which was filled with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions, because clouds and showers will dominate this weekend’s weather in South Florida. By no means will it be a washout but many people will have to contend with the occasional rain shower. That’s due to a front that passed through the area yesterday and has since stalled just to our south. Given the weakness of the front, moisture has been trapped across the southern end of the Florida Peninsula ahead of an area of low pressure that will move through Saturday night from the Gulf of Mexico.
