Benintendi (wrist) signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Benintendi put together a .304/.373/.399 slash line with five home runs and eight stolen bases for the Royals and Yankees this past season. He doesn't run nearly as well as he used to and his already modest power bottomed out in 2022. However, Benintendi does offer good on-base skills and an adequate glove. He should score a good number of runs if he wins a spot high in the White Sox's batting order. Benintendi had hamate bone surgery in September, but he should be fine for spring training.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO