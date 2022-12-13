Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
CBS Sports
Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer with three years left on contract, pick up Royals pitcher Wyatt Mills
The Boston Red Sox made an interesting addition to their bullpen on Friday, and in the process made a notable subtraction from their 40-player roster. The Red Sox acquired righty Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitching prospect Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the 40-player roster, the Red Sox designated first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Heads to Baltimore
The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Frazier's poor contract year with the Mariners, in which he posted a career-worst .612 OPS in 156 games, results in a modest free-agent deal. The 31-year-old figures to get regular playing time in Baltimore and plenty of opportunities to return to his 2021 form. In that season he slashed .305/.368/.411 with the Pirates and Padres. Frazier also provides a bit of value on the bases, as he's stolen 21 bases over the last two seasons.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Nets five-year pact with White Sox
Benintendi (wrist) signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Benintendi put together a .304/.373/.399 slash line with five home runs and eight stolen bases for the Royals and Yankees this past season. He doesn't run nearly as well as he used to and his already modest power bottomed out in 2022. However, Benintendi does offer good on-base skills and an adequate glove. He should score a good number of runs if he wins a spot high in the White Sox's batting order. Benintendi had hamate bone surgery in September, but he should be fine for spring training.
CBS Sports
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Triston Casas: In line for first base job
Casas (knee) is poised to be the Red Sox' regular first baseman after Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. There's a good chance Casas was ultimately going to be the preferred option over Hosmer, anyway, but he now has a big road block to everyday playing time out of the way. Casas was impressive in a short stint with Boston in 2022, hitting just .197 but collecting 19 walks and five home runs over 95 plate appearances. The youngster injured his knee back in October during winter ball but should be 100 percent for spring training.
CBS Sports
Mets' Abraham Almonte: Joining Mets
Almonte signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Almonte opened 2022 with the Brewers but was traded to the Red Sox in July. He appeared in 15 games with the big club during the final month of the season and had a .257/.297/.400 slash line. He'll provide organizational outfield depth for New York.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Yonny Hernandez: Joins Dodgers organization
The Dodgers acquired Hernandez from the Athletics for cash considerations Thursday. Hernandez was ineffective in 28 plate appearances this past season, managing two singles and a .154 OBP. He struggled in 2021 with the Rangers, too, so he figures to provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Back in Atlanta as NRI
Adrianza signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Friday, which includes and invitation to spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arianza was a decent super utility guy for the Braves in 2021 and they wound up re-acquiring him at the 2022 trade deadline from the Nationals....
CBS Sports
Royals' Cody Poteet: Signs minor-league deal with Royals
The Royals (elbow) signed Poteet to a minor-league contract Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Kansas City takes a shot on Poteet, who will miss all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. With a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances (two starts) and 28 innings last season, the righty could return to be an effective middle-innings reliever at a cheap price for the Royals once he's recovered.
CBS Sports
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Tayler Scott: Designated for assignment
Scott was designated for assignment by the Phillies, the team announced Friday. A 40-man roster move was needed to clear a spot for Taijuan Walker, and Scott is the casualty. The right-hander was a waiver claim by the Phillies back in September. He holds a career 11.12 ERA over 21 appearances at the major-league level.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Twins weighing post-Carlos Correa options; Orioles interested in veteran right-hander
With the holidays right around the corner, Major League Baseball's offseason is likely about to enter a lull. That doesn't mean the next week won't feature any action, however, as players and teams look to complete their business ahead of the slowdown period. Below, CBS Sports will keep track of all of Thursday's rumors, news, and moves.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Thomas Pannone: Signs with Milwaukee
Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Pannone split his time last season between the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old has a 5.43 ERA over 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major league level.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Patrick Mazeika: Signs with Dodgers
Mazeika and the Dodgers agreed to a minor-league contract Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Mazeika will head to Los Angeles after spending the 2022 campaign with the Mets and Giants, producing a .191 average with one homer, six RBI and four runs scored over 72 at-bats while appearing in 24 games with New York. The catcher will provide the Dodgers with an additional depth option behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes, both of which will likely start the season with the major-league roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Shifting positions
The Giants informed Crawford that Carlos Correa will be the team's primary shortstop after Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Correa has been a plus defender his entire career and has a Gold Glove to his name, so it's hardly a...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
