'Dangerous' Valley Stream Man Found With Guns, Drugs Sentenced To Prison

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Jackson Metellus, age 41, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Dec. 12, following a jury conviction on weapons and drug charges. Photo Credit: New York Sex Offender Registry

A Long Island man will spend more than a decade in prison after being convicted by a jury on drugs and weapons charges.

Jackson Metellus, age 41, of Valley Stream, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Monday, Dec. 12.

It followed his November 2022 convictions on multiple charges stemming from an arrest at a home in Valley Stream.

Prosecutors said Nassau County Police were called shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2020, with reports of a possible hostage situation at the home, where Metellus rented the first floor and the basement.

After obtaining a search warrant, police uncovered a duffle bag and a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Inside the bag, officers found a second gun along with various drugs, a digital scale, other drug paraphernalia, and cash, police said.

A further search of a utility closet turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in clear plastic bags.

“Some of the drugs, when tested, were determined to be incredibly deadly fentanyl,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

“We are thankful that these lethal drugs did not hit Nassau County streets and that this dangerous individual will be imprisoned and unable to cause any further harm to our communities.”

Metellus was convicted of multiple crimes, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to his prison time, a judge ordered him to complete five years of post-release supervision.

According to state records, Metellus is a registered sex offender with prior convictions for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and promoting prostitution.

