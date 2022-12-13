Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
WWMT
Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
WWMT
Retiring BCPD Chief Jim Blocker reflects on 26 year law enforcement career in W. Michigan
You could say that Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker had been chasing a career in law enforcement long before he was ever sworn in. Blocker, who is retiring in January, saved a 4 year old boy from being hit by a drunk driver when he was volunteering at a Christian high school in New Mexico.
WWMT
No injuries reported after Schoolcraft Township head-on crash
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were unharmed after a head-on collision in Schoolcraft Township Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Portage crash: Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and U Avenue when one...
WWMT
Battle Creek Transit to roll out bus changes due to staffing shortages
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Service adjustments to all modes of transportation for the Battle Creek transit is scheduled to start Monday due to the ongoing staffing shortages, according to the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Transit bus routes are scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m....
WWMT
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
WWMT
Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a former Western Michigan University football player attacked them for no apparent reason, according to court records. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for two counts of assault and battery against suspended WMU running back La’Darius Jefferson, 23, Wednesday for the alleged assault at an off-campus apartment in October, according to Kalamazoo County District Court documents.
WWMT
Growlers release 2023 schedule
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The celebration of the magical 2022 season probably won't end for quite some time, but that doesn't mean baseball fans can't get excited about another year of baseball. The Kalamazoo Growlers released their 2023 schedule Thursday, with 72 games slated to be played inside the course...
WWMT
Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
WWMT
Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy to graduate
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy are expected to graduate Friday. There are 20 cadets in the current semester-long program and 16 of them were sponsored by the Battle Creek Police Department who are to join the department following the ceremony. Although they...
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
WWMT
Lake effect snow machine back in action heading into the weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It will look a little more like Christmas in West Michigan again after this weekend. Lake effect snow returns to the forecast Thursday night and will continue through at least the first half of Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in advance of the first...
WWMT
Suspended WMU player La'Darius Jefferson charged with assault, court documents say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A warrant has been issued for former WMU running back La'Darius Jefferson for two counts of Assault and Battery from an offense that happened in October, according to court records. Specifics of the incident: Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face. Jefferson played...
WWMT
Crafts, cocoa, and company: Kalamazoo to celebrate 'December to Remember'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It'll be a "December to Remember" in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Thursday. Holiday happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events. Kzoo Parks is scheduled to host their second annual "December to Remember" holiday event from 5-7 p.m. in Bronson Park, offering a variety of holiday treats and activities for the public to enjoy, event organizers said.
WWMT
Portage park expected to see improvements with a half-million grant
PORTAGE, Mich. — Improvements are on the horizon for a park in the city of Portage. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday, that a $500,000 is expected to improve Lexington Green Park, according to the park director. The project was among 13 community...
WWMT
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
WWMT
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
WWMT
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
WWMT
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
Comments / 0