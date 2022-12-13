ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after Schoolcraft Township head-on crash

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were unharmed after a head-on collision in Schoolcraft Township Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Portage crash: Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and U Avenue when one...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMT

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a former Western Michigan University football player attacked them for no apparent reason, according to court records. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for two counts of assault and battery against suspended WMU running back La’Darius Jefferson, 23, Wednesday for the alleged assault at an off-campus apartment in October, according to Kalamazoo County District Court documents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Growlers release 2023 schedule

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The celebration of the magical 2022 season probably won't end for quite some time, but that doesn't mean baseball fans can't get excited about another year of baseball. The Kalamazoo Growlers released their 2023 schedule Thursday, with 72 games slated to be played inside the course...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crafts, cocoa, and company: Kalamazoo to celebrate 'December to Remember'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It'll be a "December to Remember" in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Thursday. Holiday happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events. Kzoo Parks is scheduled to host their second annual "December to Remember" holiday event from 5-7 p.m. in Bronson Park, offering a variety of holiday treats and activities for the public to enjoy, event organizers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage park expected to see improvements with a half-million grant

PORTAGE, Mich. — Improvements are on the horizon for a park in the city of Portage. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday, that a $500,000 is expected to improve Lexington Green Park, according to the park director. The project was among 13 community...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
KALAMAZOO, MI

