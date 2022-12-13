Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Wyandot County deputy killed in crash in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said a Wyandot County deputy has died after he was involved in a crash on State Route 56 Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104. Wyandot...
dayton247now.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
dayton247now.com
'Eric Cole did not deserve to die like this:' Lawyers, family announce lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A team of lawyers took to the microphone Wednesday to announce a lawsuit against a police officer and two dispatchers involved in the response to Eric Cole's 911 call, which led to his death. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office ruled that Cole, 42, died from blunt...
dayton247now.com
Delaware deputy fatally shoots man holding a rifle, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He demanded that 911 dispatchers send deputies to his home. It ended in a fatal result after they found him in body armor and armed with a rifle. A Delaware Co Sheriff’s deputy is now on paid leave while investigators look into the incident from Monday night.
dayton247now.com
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $28 million in funding for first responder wellness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, December 13, Governor Mike DeWine announced $28 million in funding for 72 local first responder agencies to receive wellness support for their responders. The grants are apart of the fifth round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. Locally, the Brookville...
dayton247now.com
Some seniors see a reduction in SNAP as Social Security benefits increase
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Some area senior citizens are reaching out to Dayton 24/7 Now after seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP benefits. “I look for deals, use coupons, digital coupons, anything I can use to save money,” Beth said. For 58-year-old Beth, saving...
dayton247now.com
No. 1 receiver in class of 2024 commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State recruiting machine seems to be as strong as ever. After getting a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024 over the summer, the Buckeyes got a commitment from the nation's top-ranked wide receiver on Wednesday. Consensus five-star prospect...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he'll miss College Football Playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After battling injury throughout the season, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicated on Tuesday that he will miss the College Football Playoff. "As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for...
dayton247now.com
OSU leaders pushing for fan support for NIL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The push for more NIL cash. The pay-for-play model is changing the landscape of college sports. At no other university is that more evident than Ohio State. Big-name businesses and donors have helped players cash in. Now, the university is calling on fans to step up as well.
dayton247now.com
Peach Bowl to add extra 2,000 seats after OSU sold ticket allotment in 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.
Comments / 0