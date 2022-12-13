COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO