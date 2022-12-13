ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OUC bumps power rates 4th time this year, blames natural gas charges

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mojf6_0jhRU21b00
OUC crews have repaired outages from Tropical Storm Ian. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

While largely ignoring Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About OUC” media blitz, the Orlando Utilities Commission formally approved on Tuesday – its fourth hike in a year for electric rates.

At the start of this year, OUC was charging $109.50 for residential customers using the nearly average amount of 1,000-kilowatt-hours of electricity in a month. The rate is now at $137 and will climb to $147 on Jan. 1 as a result of the utility’s approval. No hikes are expected later in 2023, according to OUC.

“This is fuel and it’s a straight pass-through to our customers,” said OUC general manager Clint Bullock, seeking to clarify that the utility does not tack on additional charges or profit for the natural gas and coal purchased to run power plants. “There’s no return that’s built into it.”

A spike in the cost of natural gas has brought a statewide jump in rates among municipal utilities such as OUC and by investor-owned providers such as Duke Energy. The municipal or city-owned power providers have used their local authorities to quickly raise rates, while Duke, Florida Power & Light Co. and other private providers are cycling through state approvals for significant increases next year.

In a rare, full-page advertisement Tuesday by Sierra Club in the Orlando Sentinel, the environmental group criticized OUC for not being more aggressive in adopting more price-stable renewable energy, including solar energy.

“OUC is lagging behind in clean energy improvements, and now they want you to pay more for doing less,” the ad states, going on to urge the utility to drop plans for further reliance on natural gas. “Say no to another rate hike,” it concludes. Similar paid advertising messaging appeared on the Sentinel’s website home page.

Sierra members have spoken frequently during past OUC board meetings as critics of the use of coal and natural gas and as advocates of solar and increased energy efficiency, but they did not do so Tuesday prior to the adoption of the higher rate.

OUC is phasing out the long-standing use of coal at its towering, twin plants in east Orange County by 2027 as part of mostly weening itself from fossil fuels by 2050.

In going down that path of clean energy, OUC leaders also Tuesday announced plans for a nearly $4 million, 2 megawatt solar plant that will float on a Florida Department of Transportation retention pond. It would be rated for making enough electricity for more than 200 homes.

The pond is in east Orlando south of Pershing Avenue and near a major OUC operations center.

OUC is increasingly keen on floating solar systems that would be distributed widely around its Orlando-based service area and potentially would be equipped with large batteries, allowing storage of daytime energy for nighttime consumption.

OUC’s manager of emerging technologies, Justin Kramer, said floating systems cost less than rooftop solar and more than conventional utility solar systems. But with ramping up usage of floating systems, costs should decrease, he said.

The system near Pershing Avenue would be the largest in Florida and third largest in the U.S., Kramer said.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement

Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions

The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board

When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disney is suing over its property tax assessments — again

The Mouse is fighting the assessments from Orange County. Some things in this world are certain, like death and Disney fighting its taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the 2022 property tax assessments done by the Orange County property appraiser. It’s the second...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Officials warn fuel supply disruptions at Orlando Airport may impact travel

Those traveling in and out of Orlando International Airport this week could face some problems as officials warn that the airport is running low on fuel. Airport officials said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter that the issue arose after weather along the Gulf Coast held up ships transporting the jet fuel for delivery to the airport.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Susana’s Café brings new feel to classic Kissimmee eatery

A staple for comfort food in downtown Kissimmee, in the shadow of the Osceola County Courthouse, is officially back open with a (slightly) new name but with all the charm it’s had since originally opening 20 years ago. Susan’s Courthouse Café, at the corner of Orlando Avenue and Bryan...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

FDOT works to ease congestion on I-4 ramps in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Now that the Florida Department of Transportation has wrapped up work on I-4 Ultimate, the agency is targeting other spots along the busy interstate for improvements. FDOT is looking to ease congestion on the I-4 ramps at County Road 46A in the Sanford area of Seminole...
SANFORD, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Eustis’ State of the City highlights new developments

Last week, Eustis City Manager Tom Carrino presented the State of the City address, highlighting the past year’s accomplishments and new development happening in the city of Eustis. Tom began by recognizing the 2023 Eustis City Commissioners – Gary Ashcroft, Michael Holland, Willie Hawkins, Nan Cobb and Emily A....
EUSTIS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Local businessman giving 12 Apopka families $1,000 during 12 Days of Christmas

Central Florida businessman Chris Delgado is giving back to the community for the second year in a row. Delgado, an Apopka resident, has partnered with local schools and non-profits to give away thousands of dollars within 12 days of Christmas through his community-based initiative Orlando Giving. Growing up, Delgado remembers...
APOPKA, FL
disneytips.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World

Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy