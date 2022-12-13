UTSA’s Jeff Traylor loses father but still will coach vs. Troy in Cure Bowl

The white baseball cap with the UTSA Roadrunners logo covered the eyes of coach Jeff Traylor as he began his opening remarks during Tuesday’s introductory news conference for the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl .

Traylor was asked to speak on the impact of playing in a game like the Cure Bowl, which raises money for cancer research, celebrates cancer survivors and honors those who’ve lost their battles with the disease.

“It’s a larger cause,” he said. “In saying that, it always causes those emotions because it reminds me of somebody you’ve lost. It reminds you of how quick life is, how silly the game is, and how great it is because it brings so many people together to play.”

Traylor, 54, paused a moment before revealing that his father, Billy, had died on Monday.

“It’s one of those moments where you’re torn because you want to be home because you feel like you should be home,” he continued. “My mom’s back home and my baby brother is back home taking care of her. There are a lot of things that you go through when you talk about death and cancer, and death is painful and cancer is painful.”

Traylor said his father suffered a stroke in February and has been going downhill. He thought about not coaching his team against Troy in Friday’s game even as his brother, Kurt, who coaches the offensive line, began packing for a trip home to Texas.

His mother, Linda, put a stop to it.

“My mom was like, ‘There’s no way I’m letting you come home,” Traylor said. “And I know my father and he would not want us to come home.”

When asked to describe his parents, Traylor called them lifelong educators, with his father serving as band director and principal and his mother as a teacher.

“My dad was a larger-than-life personality who loved to sing and loved to eat and loved to tell jokes,” he said. “I can’t sing or tell jokes, but I can eat.”

During the team’s morning meeting, Traylor asked his players to share their greatest memories of the fathers, which profoundly impacted some of the Roadrunners.

“Never take anyone or anything for granted because you never know when their time could come,” said linebacker Dadrian Taylor.

“That’s an easy thing to do is take the time we have with people for granted.” added senior safety Rashad Wisdom. “It’s a blessing to say I have both my parents in my life and my grandparents. For some people, that may not be the case.”

Football will provide solace for Traylor this week leading up to the game vs. Troy. And his dad?

“I can promise you, he’s singing ‘The King is Coming,’ eating banana pudding and telling jokes,” Traylor said.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .