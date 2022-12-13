ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York DOT To Fail Bus Lane Goals

The New York City Department of Transportation admits it may not be able to meet the targets for new bus lanes mandated by law next year, reports Jesse Coburn for Streetsblog NYC. As Coburn explains, “The Streets Plan law, passed by the City Council in 2019, requires DOT to build...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Subway Elevators

This article was originally published on Dec. 13, 2022 at 3pm EDT by THE CITY. The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressive NYC pols push to eliminate bus fares amid MTA money woes

You’ve got a ticket to ride — and they don’t care. A pair of Queens’ progressives want to make all city buses free — adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the MTA’s beleaguered budget needs, which they insist the state can fill with higher taxes. The proposal by State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani would make riding the bus free-of-charge one borough at a time beginning next year, according to Streetsblog, requiring an extra $638 million per year by 2026 on top of the multi-billion dollar deficits already anticipated by MTA bean counters. “Their proposal is upside down. They should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

NYC's J & M Trains Face 2 Years of Weekend Disruptions

Parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan could be in for a painful few years of weekend travel on the city's subway system. Due to a restoration project of the Williamsburg Bridge aimed at fixing important structural issues to prevent its towers from falling into disrepair, J and M train services will have to close during 25 weekends in 2023 and 2024, contract documents show. The schedule, though, is only preliminary for now, and the MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan told Gothamist specific closure times are not set yet.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong

No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York Nonprofits say they’re suffering the worst staffing shortage in years

It's hard times these days for Queens Community House, a $32 million social services nonprofit with sites throughout its namesake borough offering everything from early childhood and after-school programs to senior centers and meal delivery for homebound individuals. Since COVID-19, the agency has faced an unprecedented staffing shortage – two to three times their prior level of vacancies, according to its executive director, Ben Thomases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans

The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 10 waterfront apartments in Astoria, Queens

Housing lottery applications close soon for 10 newly constructed apartments at 9-24 Main Ave. near the waterfront in Astoria, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $77,143 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. There are five two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five people, available to households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall

A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed

A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY

