Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
PLANetizen
New York DOT To Fail Bus Lane Goals
The New York City Department of Transportation admits it may not be able to meet the targets for new bus lanes mandated by law next year, reports Jesse Coburn for Streetsblog NYC. As Coburn explains, “The Streets Plan law, passed by the City Council in 2019, requires DOT to build...
NBC New York
MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Subway Elevators
This article was originally published on Dec. 13, 2022 at 3pm EDT by THE CITY. The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council...
Progressive NYC pols push to eliminate bus fares amid MTA money woes
You’ve got a ticket to ride — and they don’t care. A pair of Queens’ progressives want to make all city buses free — adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the MTA’s beleaguered budget needs, which they insist the state can fill with higher taxes. The proposal by State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani would make riding the bus free-of-charge one borough at a time beginning next year, according to Streetsblog, requiring an extra $638 million per year by 2026 on top of the multi-billion dollar deficits already anticipated by MTA bean counters. “Their proposal is upside down. They should...
Riding NYC buses and subway may cost over $3 as MTA considers a fare hike
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, the agency that runs the New York City bus and subway system, is considering a fare hike that would start in the middle of 2023 and push fares to $2.90 per ride and to $3.02 per ride by 2025 in order to close an ever-increasing budget gap.
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEED BUS BUST: Queens 'Beach Boyz' sold pot out of converted school bus 7 days a week
The weed bus was operating across from the Rockaway Ferry Dock in Rockaway Park, less than two blocks from nearby schools, according to Queens D.A. Melinda Katz.
Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
Thrillist
NYC's J & M Trains Face 2 Years of Weekend Disruptions
Parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan could be in for a painful few years of weekend travel on the city's subway system. Due to a restoration project of the Williamsburg Bridge aimed at fixing important structural issues to prevent its towers from falling into disrepair, J and M train services will have to close during 25 weekends in 2023 and 2024, contract documents show. The schedule, though, is only preliminary for now, and the MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan told Gothamist specific closure times are not set yet.
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
cityandstateny.com
New York Nonprofits say they’re suffering the worst staffing shortage in years
It's hard times these days for Queens Community House, a $32 million social services nonprofit with sites throughout its namesake borough offering everything from early childhood and after-school programs to senior centers and meal delivery for homebound individuals. Since COVID-19, the agency has faced an unprecedented staffing shortage – two to three times their prior level of vacancies, according to its executive director, Ben Thomases.
Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans
The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
MTA Inspector General report reveals new details in Brooklyn subway shooting
The report found that surveillance cameras in the subway station had been broken for four days before the attack.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 10 waterfront apartments in Astoria, Queens
Housing lottery applications close soon for 10 newly constructed apartments at 9-24 Main Ave. near the waterfront in Astoria, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $77,143 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. There are five two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five people, available to households...
Let me tell you—2023 in New York is about to rock your socks off
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that it’s time for New York to make a television comeback.
Adams, Hochul Promising to Transform New York City
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have outlined a plan they say will make New York “work for everyone.”
constructiondive.com
Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall
A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed
A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
