Read full article on original website
Related
How to Care for a Jade Plant
We get it: Not everyone has the magic touch when it comes to houseplants. If you struggle to keep yours alive but still want greenery in your space, look no further than the jade plant. Also known as the money plant, this succulent symbolizes luck and prosperity. Jade plant care is simple—even if your thumbs aren’t particularly green. For new plant parents, this no-fuss houseplant is a wonderful place to start. But these succulents aren’t just hardy; with light-green, oval-shaped leaves and wooden stems, they’re also pretty additions to any decor.
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
How to Care for Succulents
Succulents are go-to desktop plants for a reason—and it’s not just because these cute little guys make for some Instagram-worthy decor. Succulent plant care is generally uncomplicated, making these low-maintenance indoor plants ideal for beginners and people who want to keep indoor plants but don’t have a lot of time to devote to them. There are more than a dozen types of succulents, and the sheer variety makes them popular with collectors and anyone who likes decorating with plants. And if you like to buy plants online, small, sturdy succulents are usually a safe bet.
Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
How To Prep Your Hostas For The Winter
You can save your hostas by taking a series of steps each fall to prepare for a frosty winter and ensure plush growth for the following spring.
How to Get Rid of Aphids
Whether you’re a new plant parent trying your hand at low-maintenance indoor plants or an experienced gardener who loves to buy plants online, you might have come across a colony of tiny pear-shaped bugs hanging out on your indoor plants. Beware: These are sap-feeding insects called aphids. They’re harmless to humans and pets but will do serious damage to your favorite air-purifying plants.
birdsandblooms.com
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
gardeningknowhow.com
Cutting Back The Trees
I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
I Tried Cozy Earth Sheets and Haven’t Battled Night Sweats Since
As a Home Editor, I’m always on the hunt for the best mattresses, warm blankets and game-changing pillows for side sleepers. I’m extremely particular when it comes to sheets, though, because I tend to be a hot sleeper. That’s why I decided to give the best-selling Cozy Earth sheets—a bamboo-based bundle that promises to regulate body temperature—a whole-hearted try. I won’t spoil the review for you just yet, but know this—they’re worth every dime and I’m ordering backups in more colors.
What's The Best Way To Treat Root Rot On Spider Plants?
Spider plants are a species of great houseplants that are easy to grow and tolerant of neglect but can develop root rot when overwatered. Here's more.
What's The Best Way To Treat Downy Mildew On Cucumbers?
We all know it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to grow a solid crop of vegetables, so here are some important tips for keeping yours healthy.
BHG
How and When to Prune Apple Trees
When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.
Should Price Be the Determining Factor When You Buy Plants?
When I was a new gardener and every penny mattered, I looked for the least expensive flowers to fill my porch pots. I had yet to learn why some plants cost more than others, and more importantly, why some flowers were worth more. Now that I’ve been working in horticulture...
How to Organize Your Refrigerator—and Keep It That Way
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Fridge organization is a beautiful thing. It requires a relatively small amount...
Even in colder areas, fig trees can do well if protected
If you’re growing fig trees where temperatures drop below freezing for extended periods, then an ounce of protection can be worth a pound (or more!) of figs. Native to Mediterranean Europe, Asia and Africa, most mature fig trees can tolerate temperatures down to about 20 degrees. Some varieties, like Celeste and Hardy Chicago, are even more cold-hardy, but even they can succumb to deep freezes. Regardless of the variety, all benefit from some protection.
backyardgardener.com
Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering
These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
WTVC
Different seed needs for different birds
(Editor's note: This story comes to us via the Birding Wire). Everyone loves feeding birds but not everyone realizes that the kinds of seeds you offer at your feeders will dictate what birds you see. Knowing this, experienced birders focus their seed feeding on the specific birds they want to attract. Beginners often think the more variety the better, but some seeds can lead to problems with certain birds (and squirrels) that you may not appreciate. With that in mind, some birders don’t provide seeds that attract birds they don’t want to visit their feeders. The understanding of the give and take of attracting the birds you prefer with the food they prefer, and withholding seeds that attract unwanted visitors all begins with reading the ingredient lists on seed packages, especially mixed seed blends.
Reader's Digest
41K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0