(Editor's note: This story comes to us via the Birding Wire). Everyone loves feeding birds but not everyone realizes that the kinds of seeds you offer at your feeders will dictate what birds you see. Knowing this, experienced birders focus their seed feeding on the specific birds they want to attract. Beginners often think the more variety the better, but some seeds can lead to problems with certain birds (and squirrels) that you may not appreciate. With that in mind, some birders don’t provide seeds that attract birds they don’t want to visit their feeders. The understanding of the give and take of attracting the birds you prefer with the food they prefer, and withholding seeds that attract unwanted visitors all begins with reading the ingredient lists on seed packages, especially mixed seed blends.

9 DAYS AGO