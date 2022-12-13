ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Green Beret Turned Oath Keeper Convicted on Weapons Charges Tied to Jan. 6 Riot

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Samuel Corum/Getty

After a weeklong trial, a jury found former U.S. Army Special Forces Master Sergeant Jeremy Brown—an admitted member of the Oath Keepers—guilty of six of 10 federal criminal charges related to his illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a short-barreled rifle as well as a pair of grenades. The former Army officer was also convicted for possessing a classified document pertaining to the search of a missing soldier in Afghanistan. Federal agents uncovered the evidence while probing Brown’s Tampa residence as they sought to charge Brown for his attendance at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2020. Brown’s attorney, Roger Futerman, argued that some of the evidence, including a CD labeled “secret” that contained sensitive information regarding military activities in Afghanistan, was planted by the feds. “The evidence was manipulated and planted,” Futerman said, criticizing investigators for turning off Brown’s home security cameras while conducting their search. “I can’t tell you when it was planted or who planted it. But the forensics don’t lie.”

Read it at Tampa Bay Times

Comments / 17

Tony
3d ago

I'm not an attorney, however, does making such a statement as "Planting " evidence without any proof endanger that attorney with the State Bar where he practices or the court?? Attorneys out there???

Reply
4
Beyond Done
3d ago

Give all 1/6 rioters at least 20 years in Leavenworth!

Reply(2)
12
 

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
