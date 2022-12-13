Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
CNET
Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis Library Adds 4 Classic Games
If you pick up the original model Nintendo Switch, the little Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll want to sign up for Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
ComicBook
New Hogwarts Legacy Teaser Has Harry Potter Fans Excited
A new Hogwarts Legacy teaser has Harry Potter fans on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X excited. Over on Twitter, the game's official account relayed word that the second-ever gameplay showcase is set to go down on December 14, aka this Wednesday. This news enough was sufficient to have many fans excited, however, it's the follow-up tweet that has fans even more excited.
ComicBook
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
'Flawless' new PlayStation 5 model teased by developer
PlayStation 5 stock levels are stabilising, according to Sony, which is great news for those of us who are fed up of signing up for stock alerts only to not make it through the checkout process in time. What they haven’t confirmed though, is if rumours of a new PS5 model are true. Earlier this year, it was suggested that Sony had completely overhauled the design of the PS5.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is free to download and play right now
If you've yet to discover the unique delights of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for yourself, Ubisoft has a little Christmas present for you: the 2020 open-world action-RPG is free to download and check out on all platforms, but only for a limited time. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the most recent entry...
PlayStation drops a bunch of new freebies, no PS Plus required
It’s always a jolly occasion when PlayStation drops a freebie - especially when that freebie doesn’t involve PlayStation Plus. That being said, if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can now get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition - which really feels like five games seeing as Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the entirety of the mainline trilogy.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reveal Teased by PlayStation Insider
A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Sony should "soon" reveal a new model of its PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, we first started to hear reports and rumors associated with a new version of the PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a new PS5 model of any sort will be releasing in the coming year, it sounds like this silence from the manufacturer might not last much longer.
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
PlayStation Plus announces a bunch more free games for December
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles for December have been revealed, filling out the offering with a couple of corkers. Of course, the Essential line-up comprises Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout and these became available to download from 6 December if you haven't gotten round to it yet. These are an enviable bunch, and with even more coming over the hill, it's feeling like Christmas has come early for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date confirmed by Sony
PlayStation has officially confirmed when we can expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PlayStation 5, and it's way sooner than we might have expected. The Spider-Man sequel, which will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to fight Venom, was first announced back in September 2021. We haven't seen much of the game aside from a brief reveal trailer, but given the impending release window I'm guessing we can expect that to change very soon.
Popculture
'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Premiere Date Teased
Amazon Prime Video has given fans some hopeful news on The Wheel of Time Season 2 at recent international events, and a bigger announcement may be coming soon. According to a report by Telegraph India, Prime Video stated that The Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere in 2023 at Comic Con Delhi, While the show got even more hype this month at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. While an official release date still hasn't been announced, more and more fans are finding themselves hopeful for a date in early 2023.
Ash and Pikachu are leaving the Pokemon anime for good
The Pokémon anime is officially closing the book on the two most iconic characters in franchise history
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' trailer reveals epic lightsaber battles and Force powers
Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games released a new full trailer for the upcoming game "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" full of epic lightsaber battles and stormtrooper-bashing Force powers.
