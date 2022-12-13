Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
One Dorchester Woman Says She Knows The Key To Combat Holiday Stress
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The holiday season can bring out mixed emotions of joy and loneliness. Between preparing a holiday meal, hosting friends and family, and the expense of gift-giving, the holiday season can be stressful. One Dorchester resident believes she has figured out the key to a happy...
iheart.com
Nahant Residents Hold Rally, Protest Town's Plan To Kill Coyotes
NAHANT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A group of residents rallied at Nahant Beach on Sunday to protest the town's new initiative to slash the local coyote population after a number of people were attacked by the predators across the Bay State. The Town of Nahant voted to have expert...
iheart.com
Brockton Senior Works To Save One Of The City's Last Taxi Companies
BROCKTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Brockton senior citizen is working to keep one of the last taxi companies in the city alive that has a big impact on his community. Yellow Cab of Brockton is one of the last remaining 24-hour taxi services still operating south of Boston.
iheart.com
Dorchester Teens Call For A Cease-Fire To End Boston's Gun Violence
DORCHESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dozens of Dorchester teenagers called for a city-wide cease-fire at a town hall meeting at Lena Park Community Center on Saturday. The organization, Teen Empowerment, arranged the meeting to organize a cease-fire in Boston to help put an end to violence as gun violence has been on the rise.
iheart.com
Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
iheart.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
Comments / 0