Cleveland, OH

Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Robertson-Sidhva

Kevin and Sharon Robertson of Beachwood are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Linda Jo Robertson, to Farzad Fali Sidhva of Solon. Linda is the granddaughter of the late Helen and Charles Elinsky, and Marlene Robertson of Gates Mills and the late John Robertson. She graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Ohio State. Linda is a director of client services for the Office of Mannen, Munday, Slater and Bar-Shain at Cedar Brook Group.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hudson named new police chief in Shaker Heights

Wayne D. Hudson was named as police chief of the Shaker Heights Police Department, effective Jan. 9, 2023, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss announced in a news release published on the city’s website. Hudson will replace Chief Jeffrey DeMuth, who announced his retirement in June, after 33 years of...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland-Cliffs pays $800K for Cleveland industrial building

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has acquired an industrial building that was once home to Cleveland Hard Facing Inc. in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works LLC bought the 16,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 3047 Stillson Ave. from an affiliate of Cleveland Hard Facing. The sale...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rush, Yetta

On Dec. 11, 2022, Yetta Rush passed away at the age of 98. Yetta was married to Harold - who passed away in 1988. The young couple were married soon after Harold returned from military service in the Second World War. They settled in Cleveland and raised three children: Lawrence, Scott (Jodi), and Susan (Morris Ouziel).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls

The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aria Shapiro

Aria Shapiro will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Park Synagogue. Aria is the daughter of Devora Shapiro and Brian Risling of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Ivan and Ethan. She is the granddaughter of Pearl Znilek Raikin and Dallas Risling, and of blessed memory, Jules Shapiro and Karen Risling. Aria attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys dance and theater.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

