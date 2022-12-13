Read full article on original website
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Cleveland Jewish News
Robertson-Sidhva
Kevin and Sharon Robertson of Beachwood are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Linda Jo Robertson, to Farzad Fali Sidhva of Solon. Linda is the granddaughter of the late Helen and Charles Elinsky, and Marlene Robertson of Gates Mills and the late John Robertson. She graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Ohio State. Linda is a director of client services for the Office of Mannen, Munday, Slater and Bar-Shain at Cedar Brook Group.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hudson named new police chief in Shaker Heights
Wayne D. Hudson was named as police chief of the Shaker Heights Police Department, effective Jan. 9, 2023, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss announced in a news release published on the city’s website. Hudson will replace Chief Jeffrey DeMuth, who announced his retirement in June, after 33 years of...
Cleveland-Cliffs pays $800K for Cleveland industrial building
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has acquired an industrial building that was once home to Cleveland Hard Facing Inc. in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works LLC bought the 16,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 3047 Stillson Ave. from an affiliate of Cleveland Hard Facing. The sale...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rush, Yetta
On Dec. 11, 2022, Yetta Rush passed away at the age of 98. Yetta was married to Harold - who passed away in 1988. The young couple were married soon after Harold returned from military service in the Second World War. They settled in Cleveland and raised three children: Lawrence, Scott (Jodi), and Susan (Morris Ouziel).
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish News 2022 18 Difference Makers honorees
Meet the Cleveland Jewish News 2022 class of 18 Difference Makers. Get to know them better at cjn.org/18dm. The Cleveland Jewish News honored the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers at its signatur…
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls
The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
MetroHealth board member who resigned defends Dr. Akram Boutros over bonus controversy
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The MetroHealth System board member who resigned last week said he disagreed with the board’s decision to fire CEO Dr. Akram Boutros and that he believed Boutros was authorized to receive the bonuses that are central to the controversy. “It is my belief that the board...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aria Shapiro
Aria Shapiro will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Park Synagogue. Aria is the daughter of Devora Shapiro and Brian Risling of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Ivan and Ethan. She is the granddaughter of Pearl Znilek Raikin and Dallas Risling, and of blessed memory, Jules Shapiro and Karen Risling. Aria attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys dance and theater.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
