ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community’s help brings Eastpointe boy’s pajama, toy drive past its goal in time for Christmas

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe boy who spends every year collecting donated clothes, books and toys for local children in need was worried about reaching his goal this Christmas. But thanks to a collective effort from the community, Dominic Miller surpassed his 2022 goal and is donating thousands and thousands of items in time for the holiday.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You have to see the seafood platters at this restaurant in Westland!

Want to escape this cold weather and sit by the water, under the sun, enjoying some nice seafood? Well, we can’t change mother nature, but there is a local place you can go that specializes in seafood boils. Whether slathered in a delicious, buttery sauce, or deep fried with a side of fries, they are dishing up some amazing seafood dishes at Crab Kitchen in Westland.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Single father has car stolen in Metro Detroit following auto theft trend

Having a car stolen is a major inconvenience for anyone, but a single parent who relies on that vehicle to see their kids and get to work can be life-changing. Navy veteran Brandan Diepenhorst woke up Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning to his daughter telling him their car was missing from in front of their home in Lincoln Park. And it’s much more than just an inconvenience for the single dad of five.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit. Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Over 1K soccer fans gathered in Dearborn for France v. Morocco World Cup game

DEARBORN, Mich. – Over 1,000 soccer fans gathered in Dearborn to watch the World Cup on Wednesday. Morocco played against France during the World Cup on Wednesday. While Morocco didn’t win the game, they had plenty of fans that came out in Dearborn for their support as they are the first African nation to make the semi-finals and the last remaining Arab country.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school. Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind Advisory issued as gust, rain arrive in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – WIND ADVISORY: Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY: Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Some minor flooding could...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy