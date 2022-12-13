Read full article on original website
What’s Going Around: Viral, upper respiratory illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaqueline Metz -- Pediatrician, Henry Ford Medical Center Ford Road. “This week, we...
Will Metro Detroit see a white Christmas this year? Here’s a look at historical snowfall stats
DETROIT – With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at what are historical chances of a White Christmas are across Southeast Michigan. For most everyone, it’s a 50-50 shot on whether we see a white Christmas or not, higher chances exist from areas north of Sandusky into the thumb portion of the state.
Community’s help brings Eastpointe boy’s pajama, toy drive past its goal in time for Christmas
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe boy who spends every year collecting donated clothes, books and toys for local children in need was worried about reaching his goal this Christmas. But thanks to a collective effort from the community, Dominic Miller surpassed his 2022 goal and is donating thousands and thousands of items in time for the holiday.
Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse. Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.
Looking for a great breakfast spot? This restaurant has something for everybody
Going out to breakfast with friends and family is always fun, but it isn’t always easy to find a spot to accommodate every dietary need. Jon Schwartz, the Executive Chef at Anna’s House, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss some options for all appetites.
You have to see the seafood platters at this restaurant in Westland!
Want to escape this cold weather and sit by the water, under the sun, enjoying some nice seafood? Well, we can’t change mother nature, but there is a local place you can go that specializes in seafood boils. Whether slathered in a delicious, buttery sauce, or deep fried with a side of fries, they are dishing up some amazing seafood dishes at Crab Kitchen in Westland.
Single father has car stolen in Metro Detroit following auto theft trend
Having a car stolen is a major inconvenience for anyone, but a single parent who relies on that vehicle to see their kids and get to work can be life-changing. Navy veteran Brandan Diepenhorst woke up Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning to his daughter telling him their car was missing from in front of their home in Lincoln Park. And it’s much more than just an inconvenience for the single dad of five.
Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit. Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store...
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Over 1K soccer fans gathered in Dearborn for France v. Morocco World Cup game
DEARBORN, Mich. – Over 1,000 soccer fans gathered in Dearborn to watch the World Cup on Wednesday. Morocco played against France during the World Cup on Wednesday. While Morocco didn’t win the game, they had plenty of fans that came out in Dearborn for their support as they are the first African nation to make the semi-finals and the last remaining Arab country.
17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking home from school. Witnesses say she was knocked out by the hit. Police are...
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
Wind Advisory issued as gust, rain arrive in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – WIND ADVISORY: Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY: Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Some minor flooding could...
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
Police: Employee fatally shot at Highland Park plant after argument with coworker
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was fatally shot after an argument with another coworker at a Highland Park automotive plant, police say. The fight happened on Wednesday morning at a FAURECIA plant, which is where seats are made for the Jeep Wagoneer. Emmanuel Chapman was brought to a...
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
