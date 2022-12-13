ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup

Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

In Carlos Rodón, the Yankees have signed MLB's best left-handed pitcher

Following the mega-deals handed out to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, the last available bona fide ace of the free agent market has finally come off the board as left-hander Carlos Rodón has agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees. While Rodón may lack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy