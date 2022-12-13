Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
