Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. This week’s Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game was one that had much more intrigue one week ago. However, the AFC East outlook is a lot different after a Dolphins loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Miami is now two games back from the Bills in the division, and a loss this week would almost certainly put them out of the running for the AFC East title. Things won’t be easy, as this warm weather team will need to overcome a stingy Bills defense and the elements in what should be another cold weather game in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO