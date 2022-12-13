Vehicle crashes into side of catering truck possibly at end of police pursuit in South L.A.; 1 injured

A pickup slammed into the side of a catering truck parked on a South Los Angeles street possibly at the end of a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. at 436 W. Vernon Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man was rescued from one of the vehicles and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Around 1 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officials got a LoJack hit on a stolen vehicle on the 110 Freeway, authorities said.

The truck then crashed at the intersection, but police did not say whether they were following or pursuing the vehicle.

Debris from the crash was strewn in the street and parking lot, including the remnants of an umbrella set up for people to eat in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Several police and fire vehicles remained at the scene after the crash.

The pickup sustained major front-end damage.

