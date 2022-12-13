Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell To Perform at Charity Concert in Nashville in January

If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year and support some good causes, you’re in luck. Tyler Childers , Jason Isbell , and a laundry list of the best artists in Americana and independent country are staging a benefit concert in January. Hello from the Hills will support the Hello in There Foundation and Hope in the Hills.

On January 7 th , Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kiah, and more singer-songwriters will perform at Nashville’s City Winery. The funds they raise will go to benefit non-profit organizations focused on transitional housing, young incarceration in Tennessee, and addiction recovery, according to The Tennessean .

Tickets for the benefit show go on sale this Friday at noon. You’ll be able to get your tickets at the City Winery’s official website .

Tyler Childers, the Family of John Prine Give Back to Their Communities

Hello from the Hills will benefit both Hope in the Hills and the Hello in There Foundation. Tyler Childers co-founded Hope in the Hills. The family of the late John Prine started the Hello in There Foundation.

It’s no secret that the United States is in the middle of an opioid epidemic. Almost every day, someone loses their life to the powerful painkillers. For a multitude of reasons, the Appalachian region has seen more than its fair share of death and the other ruinous effects of addiction. As a result, Tyler Childers helped to start Hope in the Hills. The non-profit organization helps to build up communities dealing with the weight of the opioid crisis. According to the organization’s website , its vision is “to support communities of recovery building a more prosperous, healthy, and sustainable Appalachia free from addiction.”

The family of John Prine started the Hello in There Foundation after his passing. They hope to honor his memory and “continue the love, kindness, and generosity he shared with the world,” according to the foundation’s website . Guided by John’s giving spirit and his iconic song “ Hello in There ,” the foundation “aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities to offer support for people who are marginalized, discriminated against, or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten.”

The organizations are teaming up to make Hello from the Hills happen. They plan to donate $10,000 grants to four Nashville-based charitable organizations. They’ll give to Healing Housing, a residential recovery program, Recovery Community, a housing resource for those struggling with addiction, and the Keith Dixon Foundation, a general substance abuse resource. Additionally, the organizations will give a grant to the Raphah Institute which helps those impacted by youth incarceration and victim trauma.

Hello from the Hills Lineup

Tyler Childers

Jason Isbell

Sierra Ferrell

Amythyst Kiah

Arlo McKinley

Kelsey Waldon

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

William Matheny

Tommy Prine

Tre Burt

Darrin Hacquard

