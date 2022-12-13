ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Moderna, Merck Report Promising Findings in Preventative Skin Cancer Vaccine

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368pQq_0jhRQDVV00

"

Moderna and Merck could be on the verge of a lifesaving vaccine that could prevent a deadly form of skin cancer. The pharmaceutical giants are currently in mid-stage clinical trials studying how patients who have had melonomic cancer cells surgically removed react to their preventative shot. Patients in the trial also received Merck's immunotherapy regimen Keytruda, which works with the immune system to attack cancer cells. "We are very excited. We are moving very quickly with Merck on to phase 3 for this study," Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO,
told CNBC . At this stage in the study, of the 157 clinical trial patients, 44 percent saw a decline in the cancer returning or death. The vaccine works to train a patient's immune system to detect and then defend itself against mutations in a tumor. The next phase of the trials is set to begin in 2023 with Moderna and Merck looking to expand its vaccine therapy to other types of cancers. Phase 3 will likely be the final testing stage before findings are submitted to the FDA for approval. Moderna, who saw its stock surge on the news, utilized the same mRNA technology used in its widely successful COVID-19 vaccine to create the shot aimed at preventing melanoma. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' Show's Dancing DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

U.S. Sues Arizona Over Shipping Containers on Mexico Border

"By Anita SnowThe U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands.The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction.Ducey told U.S. officials earlier this week that Arizona is ready to help remove the containers, which he says were placed as a temporary barrier. But he wants the U.S. government to say when it will fill any remaining gaps in...
ARIZONA STATE
Cheddar News

Brittney Griner Announces Return to Basketball Weeks After Russian Detention

"It's been just over two weeks since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season.Griner was released from Russian custody on December 1 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10 months...
Cheddar News

Families Shattered by Tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi

"By Jake Bleiberg and Kevin McGillA storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces.Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, and more ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England.The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes, but the impact was clear...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Big Pokémon Change, Tenoch Huerta Award & Jolie Leaves UN

"From Hollywood to hottest hits, the world of entertainment never stops. Here are some of today's trending headlines.Gotta Say GoodbyeIt's the end of an era for Pokémon's Ash Ketchum. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is set to end with a farewell to the famed Pokémon poacher along with the iconic Pikachu. With Ketchum becoming world champion after a 25-year hunt, a new show, focused on a fresh set of characters, will launch in 2023, according to Variety. The final episodes will air beginning January 13 and will celebrate this 10-year-old's long journey to becoming the top Pokémon trainer over 11...
Cheddar News

Need2Know: Apple App Store Change and World Cup Latest

Sign up for the Need2Know newsletter, which brings you the day's top news stories with a little bit of sass. Apple will allow third-party app stores in iOS and Argentina and France will face off in the World Cup final. Here is everything you Need2Know for Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Wednesday' Streaming Fave, 'Avatar' Preview & Drake's New Necklace

"Netflix's Most PopularNetflix continues to draw eyes to its platform with hit titles as Wednesday became the second-most popular English language series in its history. The Addams Family spinoff racked up more than one billion viewing hours within a month — it's the third title to achieve this — and surpassed the popular Dahmer series. Stranger Things season four remains the most popular series of all time on Netflix, but the Jenna Ortega-led show has one more week to make up ground.Box Office Watch: 'Avatar' Sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, one of the most anticipated films in recent years, is...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy