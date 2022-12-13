Study: Covid-19 Vaccine Saved Over 3M U.S. Lives, But Fight Isn’t Over

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
"By Anita SnowThe U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands.The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction.Ducey told U.S. officials earlier this week that Arizona is ready to help remove the containers, which he says were placed as a temporary barrier. But he wants the U.S. government to say when it will fill any remaining gaps in...
"The White House is looking to supply U.S. households with more free COVID-19 test kits heading into the winter months. The move comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the colder temperatures settle in. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, flu, colds, and other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 spread more easily amid the colder months. The four additional at-home tests per household are being made available from reserves in the national stockpile that remained after the program was shut down in September.Cases have been on the rise since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Associated Press, with even more expected to be reported around the Christmas and New Year's holidays.The Biden administration is also leaning on local municipalities to encourage residents to re-up their vaccinations as variants of the virus continue to circulate. Many Americans failed to get booster shots as cases and deaths began to decline sharply. "
"It's been just over two weeks since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season.Griner was released from Russian custody on December 1 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10 months...
"By Jake Bleiberg and Kevin McGillA storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces.Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, and more ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England.The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes, but the impact was clear...
