Study: Covid-19 Vaccine Saved Over 3M U.S. Lives, But Fight Isn’t Over

"The White House is looking to supply U.S. households with more free COVID-19 test kits heading into the winter months. The move comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the colder temperatures settle in. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, flu, colds, and other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 spread more easily amid the colder months. The four additional at-home tests per household are being made available from reserves in the national stockpile that remained after the program was shut down in September.Cases have been on the rise since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Associated Press, with even more expected to be reported around the Christmas and New Year's holidays.The Biden administration is also leaning on local municipalities to encourage residents to re-up their vaccinations as variants of the virus continue to circulate. Many Americans failed to get booster shots as cases and deaths began to decline sharply. "

1 DAY AGO