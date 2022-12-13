ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of death revealed for Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

( KTLA ) – Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband, Ike.

Ronnie died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told Entertainment Tonight . The coroner tells TMZ that the cancer was Stage 4.

The 62-year-old reportedly only struggled with cancer for three weeks before his death.

He also appeared to be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats and cholesterol in the artery walls.

The coroner reportedly claimed the manner of his death was “natural.”

Turner’s wife first reported the passing on Instagram .

“My god Ronnie Turner,” she wrote in a message saying goodbye to “my husband,” “my best friend” and “my baby.” She added that he was a “true angel” with a “huge soul.”

On Dec. 9, TMZ reported that 911 operators were called after Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived at his Encino home and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

Tina later paid tribute to her son in a social media post.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote on Instagram . “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Turner was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

