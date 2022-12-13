STORM WATCH: Messy storm expected Thursday into Friday for New Jersey

New Jersey is expected to see a messy storm with some snow and rain Thursday into Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this storm is not expected to impact the Thursday morning commute but that coming home could be a different matter.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coastal storm brings snow and sleet to parts of northwestern New Jersey Thursday afternoon and evening. The rest of New Jersey is expected to see mostly rain. This storm is expected to last into Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows around 28 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be colder in the upper-30s. Overnight lows dip down to the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: A wind-driven rain from Interstate 78 and south will start around 10 a.m. Wind gusts of 15-25 mph expected. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible along the coast. There could be minor to moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion. Power outages are likely.

Snow and sleet is possible in areas between I-78 and Interstate 80. Up to an inch of wintry precipitation is possible. Areas north of I-80 could see even more snow, with up to 4 inches possible. Roadways are expected to be slippery and dangerous.

FRIDAY: The snow and icy rain should turn to just rain for most of the state by Friday morning. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon. Curren says the worst of the weather will be during the overnight hours. Daytime highs for Friday will be around 50 degrees.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures remain cold. Saturday sees highs of 43. Sunday sees highs of around 38.