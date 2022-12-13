ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

STORM WATCH: Messy storm expected Thursday into Friday for New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see a messy storm with some snow and rain Thursday into Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this storm is not expected to impact the Thursday morning commute but that coming home could be a different matter.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coastal storm brings snow and sleet to parts of northwestern New Jersey Thursday afternoon and evening. The rest of New Jersey is expected to see mostly rain. This storm is expected to last into Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWFLy_0jhRQ5Ww00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZwCo_0jhRQ5Ww00

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows around 28 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YV0FJ_0jhRQ5Ww00

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be colder in the upper-30s. Overnight lows dip down to the mid-20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ti5RJ_0jhRQ5Ww00

THURSDAY: A wind-driven rain from Interstate 78 and south will start around 10 a.m. Wind gusts of 15-25 mph expected. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible along the coast. There could be minor to moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion. Power outages are likely.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Snow and sleet is possible in areas between I-78 and Interstate 80. Up to an inch of wintry precipitation is possible. Areas north of I-80 could see even more snow, with up to 4 inches possible. Roadways are expected to be slippery and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgpCF_0jhRQ5Ww00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCXaE_0jhRQ5Ww00

FRIDAY: The snow and icy rain should turn to just rain for most of the state by Friday morning. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon. Curren says the worst of the weather will be during the overnight hours. Daytime highs for Friday will be around 50 degrees.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures remain cold. Saturday sees highs of 43. Sunday sees highs of around 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGddf_0jhRQ5Ww00

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Weather Advisories Issued for New Jersey Counties, Officials Warn Dangerously Slippery Roads Thursday Night

Several weather advisories are in effect for counties in New Jersey. According to weather experts, Thursday night is expected to have extremely slippery roads. In advance of a coastal storm that is anticipated to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday, with light snow, strong winds, sleet, freezing rain, slick roads, and minor flooding, the first two winter weather advisories have been issued.
PIX11

New Jersey residents prepare for nor’easter

WARREN, N.J. (PIX11) – This could be just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Paul Abend works in non-surgical orthopedics and pain management and says he gets a lot of patients this time of year who slip and fall on icy patches. “Yes, on days like today, yes,” said Abend. With slippery surfaces on sidewalks and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Up to 3 inches of snow, wintry mix, ice, heavy rain in nasty 2-day storm

UPDATE: Winter weather advisories issued for 6 counties. Snow, ice, high winds in forecast. A nasty winter coastal storm expected to start Thursday and continue into Friday could bring up to 3 inches of snow and a wintry mix to northwest New Jersey and a coating of ice to portions of South Jersey, while much of the state is battered by heavy rain, strong winds and some nuisance flooding.
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy