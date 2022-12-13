ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Trimble Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) dropped by a staggering 15.23% in 5 sessions from $58.78 at -15.23, to $49.83 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $10,705.41, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

DouYu Stock Impressive Rise 10% So Far On Friday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.17% to $1.30 at 11:59 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.87% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 16 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,289.86. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252331382, 91.62% below its average volume of 3014189913.12. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Kodak And Castle Biosciences

(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news

Artificial Intelligence Successfully Predicts Price Trend Of Kodak And Castle Biosciences

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...

Comments / 0

Community Policy