Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
Sorrento Therapeutics And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Banco Santander Brasil, and ING Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
Professional Diversity Network And FedNat Holding Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Professional Diversity Network, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Aspen Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Professional...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Emmis Communications Corporation And Clovis Oncology On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Emmis Communications Corporation, ClearSign Technologies Corporation, and Escalade. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Emmis...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bionano Genomics Is Down By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Bionano Genomics‘s pre-market value is already 9.84% down. Bionano Genomics’s last close was $1.93, 55.63% below its 52-week high of $4.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bionano Genomics (BNGO) falling 6.76% to $1.93. NASDAQ dropped...
Trimble Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) dropped by a staggering 15.23% in 5 sessions from $58.78 at -15.23, to $49.83 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $10,705.41, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
Nano Dimension And Upland Software On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Nano Dimension, ImmunoGen, and Wipro Limited. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
HighPeak Energy And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – HighPeak Energy (HPK), Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB), PDC Energy (PDCE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
DouYu Stock Impressive Rise 10% So Far On Friday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.17% to $1.30 at 11:59 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Mesa Royalty Trust, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR), Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Moelis & Company (MC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) 16.58 4.67% 11.59% 2022-12-10 09:10:10. 2 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P....
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.87% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 16 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,289.86. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252331382, 91.62% below its average volume of 3014189913.12. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Kodak And Castle Biosciences
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Artificial Intelligence Successfully Predicts Price Trend Of Kodak And Castle Biosciences
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
