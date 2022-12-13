Read full article on original website
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
Former Texas sheriff on Title 42 potentially being repealed
VICTORIA, Texas – A former South Texas sheriff shares his thoughts on Title 42 potentially being repealed. A.J. Louderback is the Executive Director of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance. He joined Carolina Astrain on 25 News Now Sunrise to talk about the potential revocation of the Trump-era policy. An update since this interview aired: A judge has blocked the revocation...
uhclthesignal.com
COMMENTARY: Texas voting laws need to change
The Texas mid-terms recently ended Nov. 8 with Greg Abbot winning his third term as governor of Texas. This election season has been marred by various controversial topics in Texas such as abortion and the recent Uvalde shooting, while both parties have been dealing with these topics in their own ways there is still something that always occurs every election season. The difficulties Texas citizens have with voting.
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
KWTX
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton...
Wait, Texas Water Is What Color? Why In The World Is It Like That?
Sometimes with a state as big as Texas, you might not remember that the state does indeed touch both land and sea. But yes, Texas does indeed a body of water, and that body of water is none other than the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is something rather...off about...
KSAT 12
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
KSAT 12
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian aid to migrants. In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Escobar called the move "shameful" and suggested that it is intended to "intimidate and instill fear" in non-profits and faith-based organizations.
CBS Austin
Texas attorney general's office sought state data on transgender Texans
HOUSTON — Employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in June received a sweeping request from Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office: to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver’s licenses and other department records during the past two years.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
KSAT 12
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
KLTV
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session focuses on rural Texas. “There are a number of things that rank at the top,” Patrick said in an interview with KLTV via Zoom. “I might call them all equal leads.”. But if...
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
KSAT 12
More Texans give away campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX affiliates
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As authorities continue to release more information on alleged crimes by cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his associates, Texas politicians who received donations from FTX affiliates are scrambling to give back the money.
Here is the Most Popular Dog Name in the State of Texas
One thing is for sure, there is a lot of people in the great state of Texas that love their dogs. I’m one of those people, let’s be honest we are just lucky to have dogs. These wonderful creatures just want to show us unconditional love. Yes, occasionally they can bring an energy level that can get annoying at times but it’s just because they missed you all day and want to show you how much they care. But when we’re talking about our four-legged family members, what is the most common dog name in Texas?
