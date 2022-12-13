ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former Texas sheriff on Title 42 potentially being repealed

VICTORIA, Texas – A former South Texas sheriff shares his thoughts on Title 42 potentially being repealed. A.J. Louderback is the Executive Director of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance. He joined  Carolina Astrain on 25 News Now Sunrise to talk about the potential revocation of the Trump-era policy. An update since this interview aired: A judge has blocked the revocation...
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Texas voting laws need to change

The Texas mid-terms recently ended Nov. 8 with Greg Abbot winning his third term as governor of Texas. This election season has been marred by various controversial topics in Texas such as abortion and the recent Uvalde shooting, while both parties have been dealing with these topics in their own ways there is still something that always occurs every election season. The difficulties Texas citizens have with voting.
KSAT 12

New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian aid to migrants. In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Escobar called the move "shameful" and suggested that it is intended to "intimidate and instill fear" in non-profits and faith-based organizations.
CBS Austin

Texas attorney general's office sought state data on transgender Texans

HOUSTON — Employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in June received a sweeping request from Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office: to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver’s licenses and other department records during the past two years.
102.3 The Bull

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
CBS19

Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Lonestar 99.5

Here is the Most Popular Dog Name in the State of Texas

One thing is for sure, there is a lot of people in the great state of Texas that love their dogs. I’m one of those people, let’s be honest we are just lucky to have dogs. These wonderful creatures just want to show us unconditional love. Yes, occasionally they can bring an energy level that can get annoying at times but it’s just because they missed you all day and want to show you how much they care. But when we’re talking about our four-legged family members, what is the most common dog name in Texas?
