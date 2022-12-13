ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DouYu Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped 9.52% to $1.38 at 12:57 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.14% to $10,583.83, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Roku Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell by a staggering 16.49% in 5 sessions from $52.53 at -16.49, to $43.87 at 14:27 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.53% to $10,541.41, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Wingstop And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR), Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC), Infosys Limited (INFY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Identiv Already 13% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Identiv‘s pre-market value is already 13.48% up. Identiv’s last close was $7.12, 75.45% under its 52-week high of $29.00. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Identiv (INVE) dropping 2.73% to $7.12. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41,...
Exact Sciences Stock Was Up By 16.57% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences rising 16.57% to $52.00 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ dropped 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Exact Sciences’s...
Nikola Stock Was Up By 11.97% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 11.97% to $2.39 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Nikola’s last close...
CrossAmerica Partners LP, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) 19.18 -0.05% 10.56% 2022-12-07 19:55:39. 2 MFS Intermediate High...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 18 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,546.36. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is a popular benchmark for investors in Hong Kong. It’s a market capitalization-weighted stock-market index which measures the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
USD/EUR Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Monday, 19 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.195% up from its 52-week low and 10.198% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 10.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 16 December, Silver (SI) is $23.41. Analysis of silver prices: Near $23.00 for 50-sma Probes xag/usd Bears. The weekly resistance line at $24.00 and the top of the wedge (close...
Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 11% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 19 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,680.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1590, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200946.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Western Asset/Claymore Inflation (WIW), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Pitney Bowes (PBI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Western Asset/Claymore Inflation (WIW) 9.69 -1.02% 7.24% 2022-12-12 07:41:15. 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure...
EUR/JPY Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.1596% for the last session’s close. At 07:06 EST on Sunday, 18 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.73. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.76 and 1.243% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.55.

