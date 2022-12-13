Read full article on original website
DouYu Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped 9.52% to $1.38 at 12:57 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.14% to $10,583.83, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Roku Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell by a staggering 16.49% in 5 sessions from $52.53 at -16.49, to $43.87 at 14:27 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.53% to $10,541.41, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Wingstop And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR), Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC), Infosys Limited (INFY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
MicroVision Stock Down Momentum With A 16% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell by a staggering 16.96% in 5 sessions from $2.89 at -16.96, to $2.40 at 12:27 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.14% to $10,583.83, after three successive sessions in a row of losses.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Identiv Already 13% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Identiv‘s pre-market value is already 13.48% up. Identiv’s last close was $7.12, 75.45% under its 52-week high of $29.00. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Identiv (INVE) dropping 2.73% to $7.12. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41,...
FAT Brands Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and FAT Brands‘s pre-market value is already 5.08% up. FAT Brands’s last close was $5.90, 50.25% below its 52-week high of $11.86. The last session, NASDAQ finished with FAT Brands (FAT) dropping 2.32% to $5.90. NASDAQ dropped...
Exact Sciences Stock Was Up By 16.57% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences rising 16.57% to $52.00 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ dropped 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Exact Sciences’s...
Exact Sciences And Spectra Energy On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Exact Sciences, Nikola, and Neptune Wellness Solutions. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Exact Sciences...
Nikola Stock Was Up By 11.97% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 11.97% to $2.39 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Nikola’s last close...
Ardmore Shipping Corporation And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), Ship Finance International Limited (SFL), The Ensign Group (ENSG) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
Royce Global Value Trust, Ecopetrol S.A., Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Royce Global Value Trust (RGT), Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (THQ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) 9.12 0% 32.05% 2022-12-11 05:23:15.
CrossAmerica Partners LP, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) 19.18 -0.05% 10.56% 2022-12-07 19:55:39. 2 MFS Intermediate High...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 18 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,546.36. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is a popular benchmark for investors in Hong Kong. It’s a market capitalization-weighted stock-market index which measures the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
USD/EUR Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Monday, 19 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.195% up from its 52-week low and 10.198% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 10.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 16 December, Silver (SI) is $23.41. Analysis of silver prices: Near $23.00 for 50-sma Probes xag/usd Bears. The weekly resistance line at $24.00 and the top of the wedge (close...
Cohen & Steers Closed, Citigroup, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF), Citigroup (C), JP Morgan Chase (JPM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) 11.50 0.44% 9.3% 2022-12-08 23:14:06. 2 Citigroup (C) 44.44 -0.39% 4.5%...
Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 11% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 19 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,680.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1590, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200946.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Western Asset/Claymore Inflation (WIW), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Pitney Bowes (PBI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Western Asset/Claymore Inflation (WIW) 9.69 -1.02% 7.24% 2022-12-12 07:41:15. 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure...
EUR/JPY Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.1596% for the last session’s close. At 07:06 EST on Sunday, 18 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.73. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.76 and 1.243% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.55.
