ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Probationer Assaults Officer, Grab Gun During Neighborhood Fight At PTrailer Park: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q08LW_0jhRPrL000
Joseph Christaldi. Photo Credit: West Earl Township police

A 39-year-old probationer was tased and hospitalized after an argument at a trailer park in which he allegedly assaulted an officer and reached for his gun, West Earl Township police said.

Police were called to "a disturbance" at the Conestoga Manor Village Mobile Home Park on Sat. Dec. 10 at 7:30 a.m., where they learned of "an ongoing harassment occurring between neighbors," as stated in a release.

Joseph Christaldi apparently attacked officers on the scene and attempted to punch officer Justin Cruce, according to the police release.

"Officer Cruce then became engaged in a struggle with Christaldi while placing him under arrest. During the struggle Christaldi attempted to disarm the officer by trying to pull Officer Cruce's duty pistol from its holster. Officers on scene deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue Christaldi and after a continued struggle were able to place Christaldi into to handcuffs," the police say.

Christaldi was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital where he was treated for "minor injuries sustained in the struggle," and released into police custody. The officer's injuries were not detailed in the release.

Officer Cruce filed charges against Christaldi of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting arrest, and harassment.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Jonathan Heise on Monday, Dec. 12, and bail was set at $250,000, according to the police and confirmed by court dockets.

Christaldi has been held in the Lancaster County Prison and his preliminary hearing has set before Judge Heisse on Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

He has a criminal record of an assault on Dec. 14, 2019, and was serving probation at the time of this incident. according to court documents.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Led Friend Into Woods To Rape Her, Police Say

A Bucks County man is accused of leading a woman into the woods and raping her, authorities say. James M. Helms, 23, of Perkasie, is charged with rape by threat of forcible compulsion, felony sexual assault, and related offenses, according to Pennridge Regional Police Department. Investigators say Helms led a...
PERKASIE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
430K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy