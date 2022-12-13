ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONEOK, First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
 6 days ago
Cass Information Systems And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD), Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Western Asset/Claymore Inflation (WIW), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Pitney Bowes (PBI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Western Asset/Claymore Inflation (WIW) 9.69 -1.02% 7.24% 2022-12-12 07:41:15. 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure...
CrossAmerica Partners LP, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) 19.18 -0.05% 10.56% 2022-12-07 19:55:39. 2 MFS Intermediate High...
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), Citizens Financial Group (CFG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial...
Exact Sciences Stock Was Up By 16.57% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences rising 16.57% to $52.00 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ dropped 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Exact Sciences’s...
NYSE Composite Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 3.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,980.50. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.62% up from its 52-week low and 10.44% down from its 52-week high.
Roku Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell by a staggering 16.49% in 5 sessions from $52.53 at -16.49, to $43.87 at 14:27 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.53% to $10,541.41, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
USD/CNH Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.73% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Monday, 19 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.97. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.102% up from its 52-week low and 0.18% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
Nikola Stock Was Up By 11.97% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 11.97% to $2.39 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Nikola’s last close...
