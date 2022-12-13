ONEOK, First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD), Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO