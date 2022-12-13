Most of Routt County mountains under Avalanche Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What’s happening in the clouds to make Steamboat’s Champagne Powder?
The snow that fell over Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 14, is the Champagne Powder that Steamboat Resort has trademarked. A barrage of adjectives can describe it: airy, fluffy, floaty and dry. The name Champagne Powder comes from the 1950s, when a local rancher named Joe McElroy was skiing where the resort eventually would be and remarked that the snow “tickled his nose like Champagne,” per Steamboat Resort.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skimo popularity flourishes in Steamboat’s Ski Ascent Series’ 4th season
In a city known for winter athletics, Steamboat Springs has embraced the rising global popularity of ski mountaineering and began its fourth official season of the Ski Ascent Series on Thursday, Dec. 15. Opening with the Howelsen Hill Circuit, the series is a five-race event taking place at both Howelsen...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa partners with Steamboat Fire Rescue to tour local neighborhoods
Santa will once again use Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s big red sleigh to tour local neighborhoods, according to a news release from the city. “We must be on the good list again as the fire station received a call from Santa Claus asking for assistance in sharing the holiday spirit with Steamboat Springs,” said Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli in the release. “Santa’s reindeer need to rest for the big day, so we’ll put our sleigh to use while he visits all the good boys and girls in the Yampa Valley.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa seeks letters from children in Routt County
Santa recently reached out to the Steamboat Pilot & Today from the North Pole to see if the newspaper can help him out again this year by collecting local letters to Santa. As a result, families are encouraged to drop off their children’s letters to Santa and his elves by leaving them at Alpine Bank, 1901 Pine Grove Road, Suite 101, or at Santa’s cottage on the Routt County Courthouse lawn.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Commission recommends extending trial periods for Steamboat’s off-leash dog areas
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission approved recommending extending the trial periods for off-leash dog area policies on the Butcherknife and Sailors Way trails, and at Whistler Park. The off-leash trial periods will next appear before City Council for review. After discussing...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority board approves Brown Ranch development plan
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board approved the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan, ending 16 months of work crafting a document that lays out how an anonymous donor’s gift to Steamboat Springs could be the solution to the ski town’s decadeslong housing crisis. The unanimous approval solicited some...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Steamboat Springs
The holiday season can be hectic and some people would rather spend their time on the slopes than in the kitchen, and that’s OK! Here’s a compilation of Routt County businesses that will be open on Christmas, Christmas Eve, or offering holiday specials. Email sreardon@steamboatpilot.com with holiday hours...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Holiday Classic boasts biggest prize purse ever in 2023
Offering the largest prize purse in its history, the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic will return to Steamboat Springs with the top young Alpine skiers in the nation from Monday, Dec. 19, to Thursday, Dec. 22. Competing for a share of the $34,000 purse, the Holiday Classic offers the largest prize...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County judge rejects homeowner’s ‘Make My Day’ defense in Jan. 29 shooting
After considering the evidence and witness testimony, a Routt County District Court judge determined Thursday, Dec. 15, that William Bryce Scholle failed to prove he is entitled to immunity under Colorado’s “Make My Day” law in the shooting of 29-year-old Christopher Cotton on Jan. 29. District Judge...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Police Department welcomes new officer while honoring another for his actions following an accidental shooting
Craig police had a busy November, and this week, the department welcomed a new officer, while celebrating the actions of an existing officer credited for saving a man’s life. The department honored Cpl. Grant Laehr with a Life Saving Award during a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Craig...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs council to form special committee to negotiate Brown Ranch annexation agreement
Steamboat Springs City Council indicated on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that it favors negotiating an annexation agreement for Brown Ranch by creating a specialized committee and bringing in a third-party facilitator. The Brown Ranch Annexation Committee would include two council members, two members of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board, City...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City wants public input for how to repurpose accommodations tax revenue
Back in 1986, voters in Steamboat Springs approved a 1% accommodations tax on all lodging transactions for stays less than 30 days, and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, City Council discussed asking voters whether to repurpose the tax’s revenue starting in 2024. The tax’s revenue is restricted toward “development of...
