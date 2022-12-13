Most of Routt County mountains under Avalanche Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday

Santa will once again use Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s big red sleigh to tour local neighborhoods, according to a news release from the city. “We must be on the good list again as the fire station received a call from Santa Claus asking for assistance in sharing the holiday spirit with Steamboat Springs,” said Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli in the release. “Santa’s reindeer need to rest for the big day, so we’ll put our sleigh to use while he visits all the good boys and girls in the Yampa Valley.”

