Son accused of murder in father’s shooting at NW Atlanta apartments
Police have accused a man of fatally shooting his father Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Carrun McDaniel, 20, was initially detained as a person of interest after the incident at the Synergy Multifamily apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Atlanta police. His father, 42-year-old Theothilus McDaniel, was located at about 10:40 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The elder McDaniel was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an argument led to the gunfire. A bright red door into one of the apartments remained open for hours as officers investigated the scene.
“Unfortunately, there was a gun readily available and it was used,” Dearlove told the news station.
By the end of the day, police had obtained an arrest warrant for McDaniel on a charge of felony murder. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.Burned body found in woods near Fulton County Airport
The death was the second investigated by Atlanta police on Tuesday after a burned body was found in the woods near the intersection of Old Gordon Road and Collier Drive, less than a half-mile away from the apartment complex. Police have not said how that person died, but confirmed homicide investigators responded to the scene.
