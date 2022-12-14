Son accused of murder in father’s shooting at NW Atlanta apartments

Police have accused a man of fatally shooting his father Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Carrun McDaniel, 20, was initially detained as a person of interest after the incident at the Synergy Multifamily apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Atlanta police. His father, 42-year-old Theothilus McDaniel, was located at about 10:40 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The elder McDaniel was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an argument led to the gunfire. A bright red door into one of the apartments remained open for hours as officers investigated the scene.

“Unfortunately, there was a gun readily available and it was used,” Dearlove told the news station.

By the end of the day, police had obtained an arrest warrant for McDaniel on a charge of felony murder. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

The death was the second investigated by Atlanta police on Tuesday after a burned body was found in the woods near the intersection of Old Gordon Road and Collier Drive, less than a half-mile away from the apartment complex. Police have not said how that person died, but confirmed homicide investigators responded to the scene.

