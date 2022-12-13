Read full article on original website
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/
Several students, adults hurt in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school bus crash in Virginia Beach left several children and two adults hurt Thursday afternoon, according to police. All of them are expected to be okay. People who work nearby spoke about the aftermath. "We see that. We get sad," Gobran Hizam, a partner...
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
Firefighters respond to house fire on Camino Reath South in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2400 block of Camino Real South.
Certain Virginia schools to require students to mask up in classes with students with disabilities
Disabled students at certain public central Virginia schools can now request that their fellow students mask up in the classroom after a lawsuit settlement was reached on Monday.
Surf-n-Santa run to impact Oceanfront traffic Saturday
The Surf-n-Santa 5-mile run is happening Saturday, Dec. 17 in Virginia Beach.
Newport News police clear possible hazardous material situation on 12th Street
Police say nearby residents have been evacuated and that the person believed the be responsible is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by the Old Dominion Police Department.
Hampton jewelry store burglarized
Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Hampton jewelry store burglarized. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive,...
Home cleared for explosives on 12th Street in Newport News; area reopened
Newport News police said they're responding to a TAC situation involving hazardous materials. It's happening in the 900 block of 12th Street, and nearby residents have been evacuated.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs prepares to end law enforcement career
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) —York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Digg’s office is getting emptier by the day, as he packs memories into the cardboard box. His uniform is up for good this time after 23 years, but he says his passion for helping the community is never ending. He hopes his legacy is clear. “I want […]
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach
Police report that seven children and two adults have sustained injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden voted #5 in US
USA Today's 10Best Contest recognized Norfolk Botanical Garden's Garden of Lights.
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/
Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights
Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
Police search for suspects in shooting in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting on August 14 came in around 10:09 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
