This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WVNews
West Virginia education officials working on disciplinary disparity issues
CHARLESTON – Six months after first receiving a report showing racial disparities when it comes to discipline in West Virginia public schools, the state Department of Education is working on plans to address the disparities. State Superintendent of Schools David Roach told members of the West Virginia Board of...
Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
Kait 8
Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it. On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
WVNews
Lincoln High School Angel Luv gifts distributed to 232 children in Shinnston, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.
Follow-up stats: Fireball flew over West Virginia, Ohio
VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK (WOWK) — Hundreds of people saw a meteor streak across the skies of our region on Thursday, Dec. 1. NASA has crunched the numbers and issued a report from their Meteor Watch page telling us how fast, how high, how big and what happened to that glowing ball of flame. The […]
His Overdose Death in a Halfway House Bathroom Illustrates a System Lacking Accountability
Halfway house operators in Colorado have long been cited for failing to comply with standards, lapses that can lead to dangerous consequences. Yet regulators rarely force facilities to improve.
