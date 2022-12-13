Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevityCJ CoombsCole Camp, MO
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years oldCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
Related
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
KOMU
Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids
COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
mycouriertribune.com
No relief: Lack of government help leaves fire survivors relying on donations
Shawn Knight has spent much of his time clearing up the remains of his home since a fire ravaged roughly half of Wooldridge in late October. He has been sleeping in a tent next to where his home used to be. With the community’s help, he was able to get a trailer last week, but it lacks power and water.
$300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A resident recently won $300,000 on a ticket bought at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, a press release stated. The woman – who was not named in the press release -- bought a “Holiday Gold” ticket. The top prize was $300,000. She won $20 on another The post $300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Gary Lee Jackman, 1980s ‘Westport Rapist,’ up for parole Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Lee Jackman, known as the “Westport Rapist,” is now up for parole. His hearing is Thursday, Dec. 15. At least one survivor of his crimes said that’s not appropriate. Jackman is serving 11 life sentences at the Jefferson City Correctional Center...
kjluradio.com
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
KYTV
Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday
LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County. Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north...
KOMU
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw
An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
governing.com
‘Plastic Roads’ Are Paved With Good Intention
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through...
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
Comments / 0