ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed

The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids

COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A resident recently won $300,000 on a ticket bought at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, a press release stated. The woman – who was not named in the press release -- bought a “Holiday Gold” ticket. The top prize was $300,000. She won $20 on another The post $300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison

A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday

LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County. Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north...
LOWRY CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
BOONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks

UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw

An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
governing.com

‘Plastic Roads’ Are Paved With Good Intention

Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy