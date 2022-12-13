COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany 82-57 on Friday night. Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7. McMahon, the Big Ten freshman of the week, reached...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO