Hamilton Co. commission approves 2023 budget with more spending for housing, support services
Hamilton County commissioners on Thursday approved a $354 million general operating budget for 2023, boosting spending from last year's $325 million financial plan. In a separate vote during the same meeting, commission voted 2-1 to raise Metropolitan Sewer District rates by 3%. The budget includes funding boosts for mental health,...
Hamilton County Commission votes to increase Cincinnati utility rates
Commissioner Alicia Reece was the lone vote against the 3% rate increase in the 2023 Metropolitan Sewer District budget.
New manufacturing facility to bring 100 full-time jobs to Bond Hill
Emerge Manufacturing CEO Cynthia Booth purchased the site at 2250 East Seymour Avenue from The Port earlier in the year.
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The...
Dayton residents can expect to see increase in water bill starting 2023
DAYTON — Dayton residents can expect to see an increase in their utility bills starting next year. At the city commission meeting Wednesday morning, commissioners heard a presentation from Michael Powell, director of the city’s water department. Powell said due to investments in infrastructure upgrades and other market...
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP
Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years
CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
CPS Board says it will protect LGBTQ+ students despite State Board decision
At Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, every member of the Cincinnati Public School Board voted to pass a resolution to continue to protect the rights of gay and transgender students. The resolution was in response to the passage of the Ohio State Board of Education's controversial resolution that supports...
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign
Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption right now. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside Kenwood Towne Center.
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
Hamilton leaders prepare to literally pick up and move historic train depot
In Hamilton next week, local residents might be surprised to see a full building uprooted from its foundation to travel down the road; a historic 19th-century train depot will be moved to preserve it.
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Hundreds of meals distributed through Freestore Foodbank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare
COVINGTON, Ky. — Organizations are teaming up in Covington to make sure families have food on the table for the holidays. For the third year, the Freestore Foodbank is teaming up with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to make sure nobody goes hungry. Everyone showing up for a meal on Tuesday says they're grateful for the outpouring of kindness.
Crews to move historic Hamilton train station to new location down the road
HAMILTON, Ohio — A historic train station in Hamilton is moving, 1,000 feet down the road. Crews are preparing to move the train station located on Martin Luther King Boulevard down to the corner where it connects with Maple Avenue. During the move, crews will shut shown MLK Boulevard...
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
