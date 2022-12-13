A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.

