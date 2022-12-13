ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
southarkansassun.com

Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP

Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years

CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect

A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy