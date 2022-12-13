ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

wohspioneer.org

Mr. Moore Becomes Assistant Superintendent

On November 19th, Hayden Moore, the former principal of West Orange High School, became the assistant superintendent of the board of education. He will be serving with the help of Interim Superintendent Dr. Lauren Schoen until June 2023 when he will transition into serving as the official superintendent. Filling in his old position at the high school is the new principal, Oscar Guerrero. This radical change will have a large effect on schools across West Orange.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
pix11.com

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.

University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report

A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Legendary radio host Scott Shannon retiring

NEW YORK - Morning drive radio in New York won't sound quite the same. Scott Shannon, the legendary host who has spent the better part of the last 40 years on the air in the tri-state area, will retire tomorrow from his daily show on 101.1 CBS-FM. "My whole life...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

