WWL-TV
NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly. Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
Police: Suspects inside this vehicle believed to have opened fire on Gentilly bicyclists
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them. It's occupants then opened fire on the three.
WWL-TV
New Orleans police officer returns to work after shot in robbery attempt
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer is "back on the beat" after he was shot at a Mid-City bar while off-duty in October. The New Orleans Police Department announced that Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force, returned to work this week. In Mid-October, Blackmon...
NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
brproud.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Claude area that sent a man to the hospital. According to investigators, the shooting happened just after midnight Friday (Dec. 16th), in the 22600 block of Marais Street. The unidentified victim was shot in the back and arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to 2018 homicide
The NOPD is asking for the publics assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in connection to a homicide that took place in May of 2018 in the 2400 block of Saint Anthony Street.
WDSU
New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
theadvocate.com
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge
A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
Gretna woman dead, man charged in suspected drunk driving crash on Westbank Expressway
Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on the Westbank Expressway that left a Gretna woman dead overnight.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
'This one hits really close to home' Slain officer was Slidell resident
SLIDELL, La. — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a...
Police say this car could be connected to New Orleans Dollar Tree quadruple shooting
After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
gentillymessenger.com
Police officer found dead in her Gentilly home
A police officer was found dead in her Gentilly on Tuesday (Dec. 13), the New Orleans Police Department has reported. The victim, a nine-year veteran of the force, was 36. She had been shot, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating the death, which remained officially unclassified Tuesday. Third District officers...
NOLA.com
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
NOLA.com
In fatal beating outside St. Charles Avenue hotel, judge upholds 30-year prison sentence
A Baton Rouge man convicted of brutally beating to death a 60-year-old man in front of a St. Charles Avenue hotel in New Orleans asked a judge this week to reduce his 30-year prison sentence, citing a series of medical and intellectual conditions that his attorneys say impaired his judgment.
WWL
