Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. Breaks Ground on New Facility to be Built in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park Campus
Consolidated Construction Company in conjunction with NAI Pfefferle and Sheboygan SouthPointe Development, LLC, broke ground on a new facility that will be leasable for manufacturing on December 8. The 100,000 square-foot located in the SouthPointe Industrial Park campus at 3327 Horizon Drive in Sheboygan plans on being complete by July 2023, with potentially an additional 100,000 square-feet of expansion also planned to double the facilities developed. New North, Inc., a regional marketing and economic development firm, says that there is urgent need for the additional capacity to support the Sheboygan area’s burgeoning manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and light- and heavy industrial markets.
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
Kohler Police Department Collects Two Pallets Worth of Food in Annual “Stuff the Squad” Food Drive
On Saturday December 10, the Kohler police department held its annual “Stuff the Squad” holiday food drive. Despite the small department of just nine total officers, the drive managed to raise $291 and two pallets worth of food. Items eligible for donation at the drive included cereal, peanut butter, soup and canned fruit, which were donated to the Sheboygan County Food Bank. The Kohler police department would like to thank everyone who indulged in the giving spirit of the holidays and helped allow those in need to have a much Merrier Christmas this year.
School Districts Battle Absentee Challenges
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread...
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
City of Two Rivers Invites Families to Sled the Washington Park Hill
The first significant snowfall of the season arrived at the perfect time, as the City of Two Rivers’ Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to stop out to Washington Park this evening for Family Sledding Night. Sledding will begin at 6:00 p.m., with music and smores being provided....
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens
The Two Rivers leadership team is looking over a proposed front yard gardens pilot program. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley who explained that City Council Vice President and Environmental Advisory Board Chair Darla LeClair brought the program before the plan commission on Monday. “That would be front yard...
Manitowoc Property Tax Bills Have Been Mailed, What Citizens Can Expect
The City of Manitowoc has mailed out the 2022 Property Tax bills. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels about what homeowners can expect in this year’s bills, and he said citizens should be pretty happy overall. “This year, we are looking at, when all is said and done, your...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Sheboygan County Under Winter Weather Advisory, But It’s All About Location
“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best”. That often-used phrase is a good rule of thumb for weather events and with a winter weather advisory in effect for Sheboygan County, we could get a good idea of why. While we should all prepare for hazardous driving conditions...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
Kewaunee manufacturer cited after June accident
An accident in June that ended in an employee being sent to the hospital could cost a manufacturer in Kewaunee County over $250,000. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced earlier this week it was citing Kewaunee Fabrications for 12 violations and proposing over $250,000 in fines after an investigation spurred by an employee getting his leg crushed by a falling load from a below-the-hook magnet. Kewaunee Fabrications worked with OSHA investigators to find that workers were exposed to an unguarded machine point of operation that did not prevent workers from having their hands in the danger zone while straightening parts. OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack commended Kewaunee Fabrications for taking the incident seriously, noting that the safety representatives walking with inspectors “documented the issues to improve their procedures and ensure compliance.” Kewaunee Fabrications was given 15 days to comply, request an informal conference with Bonack, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Commission.
Winter storm bringing harsh travel conditions Thursday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
