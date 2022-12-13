ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 29

Big Jimmy
3d ago

the price of utilities is already through the roof! Anything to keep people struggling 😪. Sometimes, I wonder if it's even worth working like a slave for nothing 🤔

Reply(2)
11
RealityIsAn-illusion
3d ago

What's up with all this new tax BS! A new tax law that just passed, said if you give some gifts adding up more than $600 a year, then that's taxable! So if you feed ur kids and give them things you are gonna get taxed again!🙄🩹🇺🇸🩹

Reply(3)
5
Bill Sandlin
2d ago

Frick'n politicians and their taxes. This will only give landlords another reason to raise rents or prices on goods sold. Way to go Andy...like father like son.

Reply
5
Related
WKRC

New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut

A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Change to Kentucky sales tax on services coming next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue has made another change to sales tax on services. This means businesses, including apartment owners, landlords and those who own more than one property, will be taxed on basic utility services starting Jan. 1. The new sales tax will also affect...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

New utility tax coming for some Kentuckians

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentuckians will be paying more for their utilities starting Jan. 1. A new law taking effect at the start of the new year includes a 6% sales tax on all utilities. The changes will now require sales tax to be charged for residential utility services...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy