Big Jimmy
3d ago
the price of utilities is already through the roof! Anything to keep people struggling 😪. Sometimes, I wonder if it's even worth working like a slave for nothing 🤔
RealityIsAn-illusion
3d ago
What's up with all this new tax BS! A new tax law that just passed, said if you give some gifts adding up more than $600 a year, then that's taxable! So if you feed ur kids and give them things you are gonna get taxed again!🙄🩹🇺🇸🩹
Bill Sandlin
2d ago
Frick'n politicians and their taxes. This will only give landlords another reason to raise rents or prices on goods sold. Way to go Andy...like father like son.
