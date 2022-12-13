In the second instalment of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revealing Netflix documentary, the couple discuss the events that led them to leave the royal family and way in which it happened. The highly anticipated episodes explore how Meghan was told she was a “foreign organism” in the royal establishment, and how she was ultimately “fed to the wolves”. In the penultimate episode of the six-part series, there is a surprising and moving moment, when Meghan reveals Beyoncé got in touch following the 2021 Oprah interview to express her admiration and support.

2 DAYS AGO