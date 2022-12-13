Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Bustle
White Lotus
Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2. Hindsight may be 20/20, but as it turns out, several clues about The White Lotus’ biggest Season 2 finale twists — including the shocking fate of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya — were in front of our eyes the whole time. As the HBO series’ opening credits designers, Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford, recently explained to Mashable, each time an actor’s name appears onscreen in the title sequence, the corresponding fresco reveals something about their character’s arc. “For each character, we came back with 10 storylines that would work,” Crawford said.
Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist
As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower. Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
Bustle
Beyoncé Sent Meghan A Seriously Moving Message After The Oprah Interview
In the second instalment of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revealing Netflix documentary, the couple discuss the events that led them to leave the royal family and way in which it happened. The highly anticipated episodes explore how Meghan was told she was a “foreign organism” in the royal establishment, and how she was ultimately “fed to the wolves”. In the penultimate episode of the six-part series, there is a surprising and moving moment, when Meghan reveals Beyoncé got in touch following the 2021 Oprah interview to express her admiration and support.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Co-Star Kelli Giddish's Exit
Law & Order: SVU‘s Benson and Rollins had a tearful goodbye in Thursday’s Fall finale. And just after the episode ended, Mariska Hargitay posted a tribute to her co-star Kelli Giddish, who is exiting the series. “Kelli, I’ve loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you,” Hargitay posted to Instagram. “I’ve loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever.” She signed off, “xo M.” View...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana
The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay writes sweet farewell note to 'SVU' co-star Kelli Giddish, who left the show afer 12 years
*Warning. This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 8 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Captain Benson is sending an emotional goodbye to Detective Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to castmate Kelli Giddish, whose final episode after 12 years on the show aired on Dec. 8.
Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Was Super Nervous To Meet Her Co-Star Ice-T For The First Time
Mariska Hargitay has starred in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since it premiered in 1999. She was soon joined by Ice-T, who was added to the show in Season 2 and has co-starred since. The show is currently on Season 24 and over the years, fans have grown to adore the friendship between Olivia Benson and Odafin Tutuola, and it seems the actors enjoy working together just as much.
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
tvinsider.com
A ‘Chicago Med’ Departure, Series and Season Finales (‘Stargirl,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Reginald,’), Jane Curtin on ‘Conners’
One of Chicago Med’s original doctors departs with a wedding farewell. Gone for good after this week: The CW’s Stargirl. Season finales include The Amazing Race, returning to the U.S. for its final leg, and Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. Comedy great Jane Curtin guests on ABC’s The Conners.
Bustle
Margot Robbie Wore A Dramatic Hooded Gown At The Babylon Premiere
Harley Quinn is back at it again with another replica worthy fashion moment. Margot Robbie’s latest project focuses on 1920s Hollywood and the transition from silent films. If that doesn’t sound like the perfect setting for the starlet, then you haven’t been paying attention to her acting chops. But aside from her numerous accolades and the highly anticipated reprise of Barbie, her red carpet style has always been one to take note of.
