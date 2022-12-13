Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Lake Charles American Press
12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested following a shooting earlier this month and is being held on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
kalb.com
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trial date was set for Markese Harrell, 27 of Alexandria, accused in connection with the death of an inmate while inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 19. Harrell will go to trial on March 6, 2023. He faces...
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
kalb.com
Sabine Parish man sentenced for injuring two teenage girls in Vernon Parish crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sentencing hearing for a Sabine Parish man who was convicted for seriously injuring two teenage girls in a head-on crash in Vernon Parish was held on December 13. Ronald Lynn Graves, 64 of Sabine Parish, was convicted of two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills. Welsh, Louisiana – Bobby Dale Prudhomme, 53, has been arrested on drug-related charges after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Welsh, Louisiana, on December 15, 2022, and reportedly found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, CDS pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
KPLC TV
‘She was always happy’: Family of Draya Guillory remember her as investigation continues
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little girl lost her life to gun violence. Another arrest was made this week in connection to the tragic accident, but one daunting question remains: why did this happen?. “Draya was a beautiful smart girl,” her aunt, Kaitlyn Oceguera said. “She was always happy....
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On December 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that, using grant assistance from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving.
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests
From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A body was found on the railroad tracks in Merryville, Louisiana, on December 10. The deceased has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. On December 12, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated...
KPLC TV
Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish. Kee was elected to District Court on July 25,...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu School Board votes to fund half of Security Director salary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board members gave their stamp of approval to a deal with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to jointly fund a new Director of School Security. It’s a new position that will pay close to $100,000. CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso and...
Lake Charles American Press
Extra day added to holiday break for Calcasieu students
The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend the Christmas holiday break by one day at Tuesday’s meeting. Calcasieu Parish students will begin their holiday break on Monday, Dec. 19 and return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Initially, the break was scheduled to begin for students on...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
kalb.com
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
KPLC TV
School closings due to threat of severe weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes across SWLA have announced school closures on Wednesday, December 14, due to the threat of severe weather. The following schools are closed due to the potential for severe weather:. Allen Parish Schools. Jeff Davis Parish Schools. LSU. 7News has reached out to all...
Comments / 0