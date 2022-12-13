Read full article on original website
Frankly
3d ago
Trumpsters are subversive and accused Hobbs of cheating somehow. I really don't get it. Very sad, they mistrust everything and everyone but themselves.
passive-donut
3d ago
maybe after this, Kari the fake will drop her bs... and if there was a discrepancy, though I can't stand her (bc of her bs that started even before we voted) like an adult I'll accept it. and if she's wrong, she should be sued for all the costs of the bs she's saying and the cost of advertising the truth, same goes the other way around.
azmirror.com
Kari Lake might get to inspect small number of ballots
Kari Lake might get a chance next week to inspect a small number of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election, a judge ordered Friday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson granted Lake’s request for her yet-to-be-named representative to inspect 50 ballots cast at six different voting centers that were printed by the ballot-on-demand printers on Election Day; 50 ballot-on-demand-printed ballots from Election Day that were marked as spoiled; and 50 early voting ballots from six separate batches of ballots. All of the ballots are to be randomly selected by Lake’s representative.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
yumadailynews.com
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials argued in filings.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County recorder suggests moving up deadline to turn in early ballots
Election results in Maricopa County often take days to count and call, and Arizonans aren’t happy. County Recorder Stephen Richer says part of the issue is that many voters drop off early ballots on Election Day. So he suggests moving up the deadline. “So if you move that up...
Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected
Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification
Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
Fontes and Hobbs file motions to dismiss Finchem election suit
Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have filed motions to dismiss Republican Mark Finchem’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the secretary of state race. Last week, Finchem and failed congressional candidate Jeff Zink filed a suit demanding the courts overturn Fontes’ and Rueben Gallego’s midterm election wins, […] The post Fontes and Hobbs file motions to dismiss Finchem election suit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
grid.news
Kari Lake’s lawsuit is a collision between election denialism and GOP strategies on early voting, election security
Kari Lake, despite losing her bid for Arizona governor with 49 percent of the vote, refuses to concede. She also has not stopped questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Lake filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Dec. 9 asking for the state...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Ducey, lawmakers disagree on special session support
Gov. Doug Ducey said that even though he promised to call a special session, he’s not sure if he has support for it. Lawmakers say that’s not the case. “I will just be clear that the governor knows there are votes for both of those things,” Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, said, referring to a special session to address the K-12 aggregate expenditure limit (AEL) and the extension of the Proposition 400 Maricopa County transportation tax.
Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories
In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims. Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss
The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning. Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
azmirror.com
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
AZFamily
GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss
Political consultants discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to an Independent party. Tempe Mayor discusses Coyote’s arena and entertainment district. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods joins Political Editor Dennis Welch to discuss the Coyote’s arena and entertainment district, which lies in the hands of Tempe residents. Politics Unplugged:...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County
The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Lawsuit Exposes Election Process Complexities in Maricopa County, Reliance on Third-Party Vendor
A lawsuit filed Friday by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake contesting the results in the November 8, 2022, election in Maricopa County exposes, among other things, the complexities of the process for mail-in and drop-box ballots and the county’s reliance on a third-party vendor for essential election functions. The...
goldrushcam.com
Ohio Man Indicted for Making Threats to a State Election Official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office
December 15, 2022 - A federal grand jury in Phoenix returned an indictment yesterday charging an Ohio man for allegedly sending threatening communications to an. election official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. According to court documents, on or about Aug. 2, Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, allegedly...
