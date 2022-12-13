Gov. Doug Ducey said that even though he promised to call a special session, he’s not sure if he has support for it. Lawmakers say that’s not the case. “I will just be clear that the governor knows there are votes for both of those things,” Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, said, referring to a special session to address the K-12 aggregate expenditure limit (AEL) and the extension of the Proposition 400 Maricopa County transportation tax.

1 DAY AGO