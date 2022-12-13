CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.

