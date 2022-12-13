Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Digital footprint for type of Hyundai Elantras being sought likely 'slim to none,' expert says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor. Online forums with thousands of members are full of people speculating about possible motives, doxxing the victims’ friends and acquaintances and even outright labeling some people as murderers. “People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyperfocusing on one individual and attacking that individual,” said Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police trooper who is helping the Moscow Police Department handle the influx of media interview requests. “You’re attacking, most likely, an innocent person.” Relatively few details have been released about the homicides, which have left the small college town shaken and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four were friends and all members of the university’s Greek system.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Idaho murders: Police running down list of 22K Hyundais, seek 'anything abnormal' in frat party timeline
Idaho police revealed new details about the Hyundai Elantra they are seeking in connection with the quadruple stabbing of four students in an off-campus rental.
Idaho murders: White car spotted in footage obtained by police one day after killings
Police obtained neighborhood surveillance footage that captured a white car near where four Idaho college students were murdered just one day after the killings
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
Idaho murders: Investigators traveled at least 24 miles to collect surveillance video related to the killings
Investigators hunting the person responsible for brutally murdering four University of Idaho students traveled miles outside of Moscow to track down surveillance video.
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
KLEWTV
Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation
"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details
The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect dead in SWAT Standoff near Washington State University
PULLMAN, Wash. – According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), the suspect who was involved in a SWAT standoff near WSU is dead after being shot by law enforcement. PPD say that a 30-year-old male was threatening to kill his roommates. The roommates were evacuated from the apartment and police attempted to speak with the suspect. That’s when he barricaded himself inside his apartment.
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Moscow Police Captain describes reaction to initial homicide call
Moscow Police Department released a video conducted by the department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Captain Roger Lanier describes his reaction to receiving the initial call that four University of Idaho students had been murdered.
