Moscow, ID

The Associated Press

Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor. Online forums with thousands of members are full of people speculating about possible motives, doxxing the victims’ friends and acquaintances and even outright labeling some people as murderers. “People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyperfocusing on one individual and attacking that individual,” said Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police trooper who is helping the Moscow Police Department handle the influx of media interview requests. “You’re attacking, most likely, an innocent person.” Relatively few details have been released about the homicides, which have left the small college town shaken and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four were friends and all members of the university’s Greek system.
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
q13fox.com

Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom

MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
KLEWTV

Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation

"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
TheDailyBeast

Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details

The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect dead in SWAT Standoff near Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. – According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), the suspect who was involved in a SWAT standoff near WSU is dead after being shot by law enforcement. PPD say that a 30-year-old male was threatening to kill his roommates. The roommates were evacuated from the apartment and police attempted to speak with the suspect. That’s when he barricaded himself inside his apartment.
koze.com

Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
