Alexandria, VA

WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Arlington Public Schools to open on two-hour delay

Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to expected freezing rain, the school system just announced. APS follows Fairfax County Public Schools in announcing a two hour delay tonight. Other Northern Virginia districts have announced weather plans ranging from two hour delays to closures. From...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Popular DC winery to close, citing safety concerns

Despite its popularity in D.C., the Ivy City area’s City Winery said safety concerns, in addition to an already challenging economic environment, will force it to close its doors as of Jan. 1. “We need to be responsible to our staff, customers and the many musicians, regarding their safety,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metrorail And Bus Service Will Be Free After 8 P.M. On New Year’s Eve

Metro announced that all trips on rail and bus will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The agency also extended all service until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The decision to make service free appears to be a first. Service is typically extended on New Year’s Eve, except in 2020 because officials were encouraging people to stay home.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle

The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro behind schedule in hiring train operators

WASHINGTON — Metro is working to improve service by scheduling more trains and expanding routes, but now Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is facing a shortage of train operators. At the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC)'s monthly meeting, CEO David Mayer said safety investigators found Metro has 60...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

County plans speed camera installation

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
alxnow.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Tractor-trailer that overturned on BW Parkway spills potatoes, onions

A tractor-trailer that overturned spilling potatoes and onions on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down the part of the southbound parkway in Cheverly, Maryland, early Friday not far from the split with U.S. 50. The closure disrupted the morning commute for thousands who take the parkway. And it...
CHEVERLY, MD
WUSA9

18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC

RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
WASHINGTON, DC
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash

The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC

