Wilson, NC

NC fire department transforms station into Christmas wonderland

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago

WILSON, N.C. — Is it a fire station, or is that Clark Griswold’s dream? The firefighters with the Contentnea Fire Department might welcome the comparison.

The department has launched its annual Christmas Light Show Spectacular, and the lights from the firehouse are just as bright as some of the fires they fight.

Nearly everything’s lit at the CFD fire station on Highway 42 West in Wilson. From the numerous Christmas trees to the strobing displays across the building, it’s a genuine winter wonderland (even if it’s not as snowy as the North Pole.)

The fire department has the display open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. every day.

On Thursdays through Sundays, Santa Claus is making an appearance for pictures and last-minute gift wishes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The light show is free, and Santa visits are $5 per person.

