McMahon scores 24, No. 3 Ohio State women beat Albany 82-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany 82-57 on Friday night. Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7. McMahon, the Big Ten freshman of...
No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4, 1-1 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes square off in New York City, New York. The Buckeyes have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Ohio State ranks second...
