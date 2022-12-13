Isaiah Jatta Decommits From South Carolina

Offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta has backed off his pledge from South Carolina and reopened his recruitment.

South Carolina has lost two offensive line commits in a few minutes . Tackle Oluwatosin Babalade decommitted, and junior college offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta just did the same.

Jatta plays his junior college football for Snow College in Richfield, Utah. He committed to the Gamecocks over the summer but recently had a change of heart.

Colorado just offered him two days ago. They are led by new head coach Deion Sanders, a legendary NFL and MLB player who resonated with recruits during his first head coaching stint at Jackson State.

Sanders will utilize the transfer portal to retool his roster and appears to have his eyes set on Jatta. Of course, Jatta will have numerous other suitors, as his 6-6 frame lends itself to Power-5 success.

Scouting offensive linemen is one of the most challenging things to do. It's tough to project where their bodies end up at the college level and how well they adapt to coaching.

Therefore, many scouting departments take gambles on prospects with dominant physical profiles . Jatta fits that build and is a big loss for South Carolina.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .