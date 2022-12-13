Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc45.com
Greensboro PD spreading holiday cheer through Operation Yuletide
GREENESBORO, N.C. — “We wear so many hats," said Community Resource Officer Sam Alvarez. "Tonight, we’re wearing a Santa hat.”. Greensboro police spreading holiday cheer Wednesday evening, subbing out a patrol car for a sleigh. “The looks on the faces and the smiles that we get make...
abc45.com
WS Rise pushes to eradicate disparities within black communities across the city
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the last two years, Winston-Salem Rise, a black-led organization, is highlighting disparities among housing, education, healthcare and the workforce. This past week, WS Rise held a summit with breakout circles at Winston-Salem State University to share their initiatives. Group leaders say change doesn't happen overnight.
abc45.com
Greensboro Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta INC teach young girls about giving back
Greensboro — The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta INC is teaching middle school girls how to give back to their community. Girls who are a part of the Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy met at the historic Swann Middle School in Greensboro to learn how to give back to the community. President Desiree Best hopes the girls learn the true meaning of giving back to the community.
abc45.com
Tips to save on your utility bill this winter
City of Winston Salem Director of Sustainability Helen Peplowski says it's the most efficient way to keep the heat in the house. “Going around your hose to your various windows and doors and checking to see if there is a clear temperature difference in those areas,” said Peplowski. Peplowski...
abc45.com
Keeping Your Pets Safe During the Winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the community of keeping your pets safe and warm during the winter. Winter officially starts on December 21st. The Sheriff office is sharing some tips on how to keep your pets warm and healthy as temperatures start to drop.
abc45.com
COVID-19 Omicron booster now available for kids under 5 at Forsyth Co Public Health Dept
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County of Public Health is now offering the Omicron booster for children ages five and under. "Looking across Forsyth County, what we are seeing is that only 8 percent of 0 to 4 years old in Forsyth County haven't had at least one dose, so there's lots of children that are not vaccinated," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth County Public Health director.
abc45.com
Guilford County Schools transitioning to traditional meal plan
abc45.com
Guilford County Schools Introduces New Lunch Plan
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Announced Tuesday, Guilford County Schools (GCS) will restart the charged meal plan put in place by the Board of Education in June 2012. During the pandemic, federal waivers allowed all students to eat school meals for free, regardless of their financial status. Those waivers expired during the summer of 2022. Since then, the district has processed nearly 16,000 applications for free or reduced-price meals. Families may still apply for federal meal benefits at www.lunchapplication.com.
abc45.com
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
abc45.com
Rural counties in the triad lag behind with telehealth services
Those suffering from mental health illnesses were forced to stay at home during the pandemic, as a result, telehealth took off. “It has just skyrocketed now with the pandemic but we knew they were effective before the pandemic,” siad MTM Senior Healthcare Consultant David Swann. When working with another...
abc45.com
High Point Central High on Lockdown for Fight
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School went on a brief lockdown today for a fight. The altercation reportedly started in a bathroom and quickly spread to multiple people, police say. Despite police and EMS being on-scene, no weapons were involved and nobody was seriously injured. Guilford...
abc45.com
Three Suspects Rob Burlington Pawn Shop at Gunpoint
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Thursday around 3:00 p.m., Burlington Police were called to an armed robbery. Three male suspects entered the First Cash Pawn, located at 2437 North Church Street, and threatened two employees at gunpoint. They also damaged the firearm and jewelry display cases. One employee was assaulted during the robbery, later treated by EMS for minor injuries.
abc45.com
WSSU student arrested following heated argument in TikTok video with professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There's new information in the TikTok video that's been circulating showing a 20-year-old Winston-Salem State student and her professor arguing about a presentation. The student, who's been identified as Leilla Hamoud, has been charged with disorderly conduct after officials say the police were called to break...
abc45.com
WSSU Addresses Viral Video of Student, Law Enforcement Officer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University has released a statement regarding a video from yesterday that appears to show a student and law enforcement officer in a classroom. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says there was a "significant commotion" Wednesday morning in Carolina Hall. WSSU reaction was to call in law...
abc45.com
Escaped Graham Prisoner Turns Self in
GRAHAM, N.C. — Wednesday at 1:04 p.m., Graham Police arrested Timothy Watlington. Watlington, 37, had previously escaped being cuffed in the back of a patrol car on December 7. Watlington turned himself in, being subsequently charged with resisting a public officer for the escape as well as served with...
abc45.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy Assaulted by Inmate
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy was assaulted by a resident of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) yesterday. Thursday at roughly 11:30 a.m., a Deputy making rounds in the FCLEDC Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit was assaulted by a...
abc45.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Juvenile Team Seizes Over 60 Firearms in Six Months
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Through their first six months of existence, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team (J.I.I.T.) seized 67 firearms and made over 250 arrests of violent criminals. Established in March, the following items have been seized by J.I.I.T. in the time since:
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
